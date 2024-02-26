It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2024-02-26

- Laurie Johnson – Jason King Main Titles
- Laurie Johnson – The Avengers (End Titles Music)
- Die Knödel – Fasnachtpolka
- The Yours – Public Eye
- Hanako – Echo
- Moreru – Otaku Minagorishi
- Mach Pelican – She’s a Mod
- Fear & Loathing – Bangkok Hilton
- Thee Gunlocks – Be My Jane
- Gasoline – Do You Feel Alright
- Switch Trout – Finger Painter
- Catisfaction – Cut the Crap
- Les Thugs – Moon Over Marin
- Boris – 1970
- Gastunk – Dead Song
- Chicos de Nazca – Another Day Is Flow
- Las Robertas – Third Door
- Coaltar of the Deepers – To the Beach
- Buddhadatta – Immortal Power
- Vodovo – Night Now
- Ema Stoned – Marroquino
- Axemen – Chant Number Nine
- Harvey Milk – Yer Mouse Gets My Dander Up
- Dark Funeral – The Secrets of the Black Arts
- Cabalgata Cósmica – Vertedero Emocional
- Darkthrone – En Vind av Sorg
- 外道 (Gedo) – 完了 (Kanyro)
- Stereo Total – Get Down Tonight
- Acid Mothers Temple & the Melting Paraiso U.F.O. – You’re Still Now Near Me Everytime
Reader's opinions