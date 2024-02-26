It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2024-02-26

  1. Laurie Johnson – Jason King Main Titles
  2. Laurie Johnson – The Avengers (End Titles Music)
  3. Die Knödel – Fasnachtpolka
  4. The Yours – Public Eye
  5. Hanako – Echo
  6. Moreru – Otaku Minagorishi
  7. Mach Pelican – She’s a Mod
  8. Fear & Loathing – Bangkok Hilton
  9. Thee Gunlocks – Be My Jane
  10. Gasoline – Do You Feel Alright
  11. Switch Trout – Finger Painter
  12. Catisfaction – Cut the Crap
  13. Les Thugs – Moon Over Marin
  14. Boris – 1970
  15. Gastunk – Dead Song
  16. Chicos de Nazca – Another Day Is Flow
  17. Las Robertas – Third Door
  18. Coaltar of the Deepers – To the Beach
  19. Buddhadatta – Immortal Power
  20. Vodovo – Night Now
  21. Ema Stoned – Marroquino
  22. Axemen – Chant Number Nine
  23. Harvey Milk – Yer Mouse Gets My Dander Up
  24. Dark Funeral – The Secrets of the Black Arts
  25. Cabalgata C​ó​smica – Vertedero Emocional
  26. Darkthrone – En Vind av Sorg
  27. 外道 (Gedo) – 完了 (Kanyro)
  28. Stereo Total – Get Down Tonight
  29. Acid Mothers Temple & the Melting Paraiso U.F.O. – You’re Still Now Near Me Everytime
