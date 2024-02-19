It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2024-02-19

Written by on February 19, 2024

  1. Can – Pinch
  2. Thee Gunlocks – Freak Out!
  3. Rock’n’Roll Rebels – The End of Humanity
  4. The Gimmies – Till You’re Down
  5. Autoramas – I’m the One
  6. Fiendish Cavendish – Something In the Water
  7. Baddhadatta – Ikou Here We Go! Let’s Go!
  8. Takeshi Terauchi & The Bunnys – Feedback Guitar
  9. Los Polares – La Droga
  10. The Feminine Complex – Forgetting
  11. Dalida – Dan Dan Dan
  12. Os Mutantes – Ave, Lucifer
  13. Traffic Sound – Meshkalina
  14. KEN mode – Throw Your Phone In the River
  15. Tunic – Indirect
  16. Ara Lil Yoon – Grotesque We Are
  17. Berliner Lvft – Whatever
  18. Boris – となりのサターン (My Neighbour Satan)
  19. 黒夢 (Kuroyume) – Fake Star
  20. Årabrot – Maladies
  21. The Slave – Break the Rules
  22. Eternal Elysium – With Zero
  23. Mosh Pit Rules – Tuesday (Get Down)
  24. A Cloakroom Assembly – Has Anybody Seen My Body
  25. Gaye Su Akyol – Şahmeran
  26. Laibach – The Cross
  27. The Space Lady – Major Tom
  28. Dead Combo – Cachupa Man
  29. Boris – Talkative Lord Vs Silent Master
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Monday Museli: 2024-02-19

Previous post

Powersurge: 2024-02-18

Current track

Title

Artist