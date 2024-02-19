It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2024-02-19

- Can – Pinch
- Thee Gunlocks – Freak Out!
- Rock’n’Roll Rebels – The End of Humanity
- The Gimmies – Till You’re Down
- Autoramas – I’m the One
- Fiendish Cavendish – Something In the Water
- Baddhadatta – Ikou Here We Go! Let’s Go!
- Takeshi Terauchi & The Bunnys – Feedback Guitar
- Los Polares – La Droga
- The Feminine Complex – Forgetting
- Dalida – Dan Dan Dan
- Os Mutantes – Ave, Lucifer
- Traffic Sound – Meshkalina
- KEN mode – Throw Your Phone In the River
- Tunic – Indirect
- Ara Lil Yoon – Grotesque We Are
- Berliner Lvft – Whatever
- Boris – となりのサターン (My Neighbour Satan)
- 黒夢 (Kuroyume) – Fake Star
- Årabrot – Maladies
- The Slave – Break the Rules
- Eternal Elysium – With Zero
- Mosh Pit Rules – Tuesday (Get Down)
- A Cloakroom Assembly – Has Anybody Seen My Body
- Gaye Su Akyol – Şahmeran
- Laibach – The Cross
- The Space Lady – Major Tom
- Dead Combo – Cachupa Man
- Boris – Talkative Lord Vs Silent Master
