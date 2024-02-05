It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2024-02-05

- Laurie Johnson – The Avengers Theme (Main Titles Music)
- Laurie Johnson – Thriller
- Laurie Johnson – The New Avengers
- Wayne Kramer and the Lexington Arts Ensemble – A.R.C.
- MC5 – Looking At You
- MC5 – Kick Out the Jams
- MC5 – Poison
- Psycho Surgeons – Horizontal Action
- Johnny Kannis – King of the Surf
- The Upsetters – Clint Eastwood (7″mix)
- Aston “Family Man” Barrett – Herb Tree
- Bunny Wailer – Armagideon (Armagedon)
- The Residents (featuring Sarah Cahill) – Rest Aria
- Kate NV – Meow Chat
- The Zymotics – Break the Radio
- Light Strucks – Session Saison Sazonal
- The Neatbeats – She Turned Around
- Ebba Grön – Ung & Sänkt
- Thee Gunlocks – Fat Best Friends Always Die First (In B-Movies)
- Jet Boys – Get Out My Girl
- Hard Action – Cut to the Bone
- Cocaine Piss – Lalalala Fuck Me
- The Golden Wet Fingers – BC1000
- The Electric Guitars – Bleeding Fifths
- Wata – Angel
- Buffalo Daughter – New Rock
- Phew – Like Water and Water
- Magical Power Mako – Open the Morning Window, the Sunshine Comes In, the Hope of Today Is Small Bird Singing
- 穴奴隷 (Anadorei) – Object Refuse Reject Abuse
- Faust – Lady Sorrow
- Melt-Banana – Too Many to Dispose
- Satyricon – The Scorn Torrent
