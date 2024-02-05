It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2024-02-05

February 5, 2024

  1. Laurie Johnson – The Avengers Theme (Main Titles Music)
  2. Laurie Johnson – Thriller
  3. Laurie Johnson – The New Avengers
  4. Wayne Kramer and the Lexington Arts Ensemble – A.R.C.
  5. MC5 – Looking At You
  6. MC5 – Kick Out the Jams
  7. MC5 – Poison
  8. Psycho Surgeons – Horizontal Action
  9. Johnny Kannis – King of the Surf
  10. The Upsetters – Clint Eastwood (7″mix)
  11. Aston “Family Man” Barrett – Herb Tree
  12. Bunny Wailer – Armagideon (Armagedon)
  13. The Residents (featuring Sarah Cahill) – Rest Aria
  14. Kate NV – Meow Chat
  15. The Zymotics – Break the Radio
  16. Light Strucks – Session Saison Sazonal
  17. The Neatbeats – She Turned Around
  18. Ebba Grön – Ung & Sänkt
  19. Thee Gunlocks – Fat Best Friends Always Die First (In B-Movies)
  20. Jet Boys – Get Out My Girl
  21. Hard Action – Cut to the Bone
  22. Cocaine Piss – Lalalala Fuck Me
  23. The Golden Wet Fingers – BC1000
  24. The Electric Guitars – Bleeding Fifths
  25. Wata – Angel
  26. Buffalo Daughter – New Rock
  27. Phew – Like Water and Water
  28. Magical Power Mako – Open the Morning Window, the Sunshine Comes In, the Hope of Today Is Small Bird Singing
  29. 穴奴隷 (Anadorei) – Object Refuse Reject Abuse
  30. Faust – Lady Sorrow
  31. Melt-Banana – Too Many to Dispose
  32. Satyricon – The Scorn Torrent
