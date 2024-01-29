It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2024-01-29

  1. Manfred Hübler & Siegfried Schwab – The Lions and the Cucumber
  2. Manfred Hübler & Siegfried Schwab – Psycho Contact – Part One –
  3. Manfred Hübler & Siegfried Schwab – There Is No Satisfaction
  4. The Unclaimed – No Apology
  5. The Unclaimed – Run From Home
  6. The Unclaimed – You Never Come
  7. Radio Birdman – Death By the Gun
  8. Hands of Time – Making Time
  9. Crapule de Luxe – Suck It to Me
  10. 54 Nude Honeys – Lid On My Head
  11. Dukes On LSD – I See the News
  12. Discipulos de Dionisos – Corazón Salvaje
  13. Electric Manchakou – Landlord
  14. Melt-Banana – Dig and Tickle, She Is Hit
  15. Cerebros Exprimidos – Experto en Muerte
  16. Geiger – Je Suis Punky
  17. Curlee Wurlee! – Dustbin Life
  18. Vlad Dale – I Don’t Wanna Go to Work Today
  19. Antonio Three – Get Off the Love Train
  20. Carambolage – Die Zeit
  21. Can Can Heads – The Pee Party
  22. Aphrodite’s Child – The Beast
  23. Happy End – Natsu Nandesu
  24. Sigh – Kuroi Inori
  25. Sigh – Kuroi Kage
  26. Al-Namrood – Halak
  27. 1349 – Set the Controls For the Heart of the Sun
  28. Octopus Kraft – Through a Thousand Woods
  29. Einstürzende Neubauten – Let’s Do It a Dada!
  30. Taj Mahal Travellers – untitled -1 –
