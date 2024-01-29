It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2024-01-29

- Manfred Hübler & Siegfried Schwab – The Lions and the Cucumber
- Manfred Hübler & Siegfried Schwab – Psycho Contact – Part One –
- Manfred Hübler & Siegfried Schwab – There Is No Satisfaction
- The Unclaimed – No Apology
- The Unclaimed – Run From Home
- The Unclaimed – You Never Come
- Radio Birdman – Death By the Gun
- Hands of Time – Making Time
- Crapule de Luxe – Suck It to Me
- 54 Nude Honeys – Lid On My Head
- Dukes On LSD – I See the News
- Discipulos de Dionisos – Corazón Salvaje
- Electric Manchakou – Landlord
- Melt-Banana – Dig and Tickle, She Is Hit
- Cerebros Exprimidos – Experto en Muerte
- Geiger – Je Suis Punky
- Curlee Wurlee! – Dustbin Life
- Vlad Dale – I Don’t Wanna Go to Work Today
- Antonio Three – Get Off the Love Train
- Carambolage – Die Zeit
- Can Can Heads – The Pee Party
- Aphrodite’s Child – The Beast
- Happy End – Natsu Nandesu
- Sigh – Kuroi Inori
- Sigh – Kuroi Kage
- Al-Namrood – Halak
- 1349 – Set the Controls For the Heart of the Sun
- Octopus Kraft – Through a Thousand Woods
- Einstürzende Neubauten – Let’s Do It a Dada!
- Taj Mahal Travellers – untitled -1 –
