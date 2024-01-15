It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2024-01-15

  1. Phill Niblock – Didjeridoos and Don’ts
  2. The Collins Kids – Whistle Bait
  3. The Collins Kids – Mercy
  4. The Collins Kids – Spur of the Moment
  5. 寺内タケシとブルージーンズ (Takeshi Terauchi & the Blue Jeans) – 松の緑 (Matsu no Midori)
  6. マーガレットwith バニーズ (Margaret with the Bunnys) – 逢えば好き好き (Aeba Suki Suki)
  7. The Bubbles – Get Out of My Land
  8. The Masters Apprentices – Hot Gully Wind
  9. Pic-Nic – El Es Distinto A Ti
  10. Catherine Spaak – Penso a Te
  11. Cécile Grandin – Le Scaphandre Blanc
  12. Anki Lindqvist – Paha Tyttö
  13. Les Lullies – Mauvaise Foi
  14. Jet Boys – Baby Doll
  15. Acid Eater – Road of Ecstasy
  16. Tiburona – Sola y Feliz
  17. Stereo Total – Souvenir Souvenir
  18. Hard Action – Sinister Vibes
  19. Hollywood Sinners – You Have to Ask
  20. Union Carbide Productions – Three Mile Eyes
  21. Raw Grip – Creation
  22. The Dangermen – Michelin Star
  23. Ndox Electrique – Jamm Yé Matagu Yalla
  24. Mourn – Apathy
  25. Lumpzucker – Take My Time
  26. Lucidvox – There Ahead
  27. Carsick Cars – 512
  28. Multi-Homem – Ki Delicia, Ki Loucura
  29. Daddy’s Hands – I Went Back In Time (to Shut You Down)
  30. Boris – Huge
