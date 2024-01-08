It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2024-01-08

  1. Amon Düül II – Archangels Thunderbird
  2. Amon Düül II – The Return of Ruebezahl
  3. Melt-Banana – Pluck!
  4. Melt-Banana – Sakura Spiral
  5. Phew – 急がなければ (Isoganakereba)
  6. The Fall – Fol de Rol
  7. Lucidvox – That’s What Remained
  8. Teengenerate – Drive
  9. Sonic Death – СЫН ПОГИБЕЛИ (Syn Pogibeli)
  10. Jet Boys – Masturbation Baby
  11. The DangerMen – Twenty Four Seven
  12. Merzbow – Moon Over the Bwana A
  13. The Seeds – Chocolate River
  14. Los Acidos – Buscando el Mar
  15. Ayyuka – Gabor
  16. Avalanche Kaito – Toulele
  17. Lenhart Tapes (feat. Zoja Borov​č​anin) – D​ž​amahirija
  18. Marble Sheep – Fla Fla Heaven
  19. Carambolage – Was Ist Das
  20. Buffalo Daughter – Brush Your Teeth
  21. Long Hours – Hahaha
  22. The Shangs – Magic Hair
  23. Tall Dwarfs – The Big Dive
  24. Daddy’s Hands – Foot In Mouth
  25. Xinlisupreme – Kyoro
  26. Backspace – Another Body
  27. El Aviador Dro y Sus Obreros Especializados – Gestalt
  28. Amon Düül II – Phallus Dei
