It's Always Rock'n'Roll: 2024-01-01

Written by on January 1, 2024

  1. Mad 3 – Hateman
  2. Regeens – Terrorist
  3. The 5.6.7.8’s – Ki Kya Shout
  4. Polysics – Nice
  5. Os Mutantes – 2,001
  6. Acid Eater – Oh Baby’s No
  7. The Ringo Jets – Sarmaşık
  8. Can – Full Moon on the Highway
  9. Sparks – Nothing Is As Good As They Say It Is
  10. Curlee Wurlee! – Looking For Patinette
  11. Curlee Wurlee! – Spiderman (Goes Pop Art)
  12. Switch Trout – Little Snake Eye Barrel
  13. Switch Trout – Missile
  14. Ennio Morricone – The Trio (The Good, the Bad and the Ugly)
  15. Ndox Electrique – Wali Namalé
  16. Boris – Ghostly Imagination
  17. Velatine – Nothing to Do With You
  18. Bracco – Sunshine
  19. Bracco – Secretly Dancing
  20. Las Robertas – Sonora
  21. Las Robertas – Season of No Reason
  22. Gasoline – Bed Zeperine
  23. Gasoline – Monkey Grip
  24. Rita Lee – De Novo Aqui Meu Bom José
  25. Rita Lee & Tutti Frutti – Agora Só Falta Você
  26. Rita Lee & Tutti Frutti – Círculo Vicioso
  27. AlterModerns – Overdose
  28. AlterModerns – Wednesday
  29. AlterModerns – The Others
  30. Thee Michelle Gun Elephant – Candy House
  31. Thee Michelle Gun Elephant – Culture
  32. Thee Michelle Gun Elephant – World’s End (Primitive Version)
  33. Teengenerate – My GTO
