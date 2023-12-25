It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2023-12-25

  1. Angelo Badalamenti & David Lynch – Twin Peaks Christmas Greeting
  2. Sparks – Christmas Without a Prayer
  3. Fear – Fuck Christmas
  4. Group 1850 – Mother No-Head
  5. Q65 – Love Is Such a Good Thing
  6. Dirtbombs – My Last Christmas
  7. Jet Boys – Merry Christmas, Fuck You
  8. Systems Go – No More Xmas, Carol
  9. Takeshi Terauchi & The Bunnys – Jingle Bells
  10. Takeshi Terauchi & The Blue Jeans – White Christmas
  11. Heatwaves – Christmas Mom
  12. The Pen Friend Club – Little Saint Nick
  13. Dengue Fever – Little Drummer Boy
  14. Boris – Last Christmas
  15. Can – Silent Night
  16. The Fall – Jingle Bell Rock
  17. Johnny Clarke – I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus
  18. Lia Pamina & Dario Persi – Christmas’ Over
  19. Low – Just Like Christmas
  20. Sonic Boom feat. Dean & Britta – I Wish It Was Like Xmas Everyday (A Little Bit Deeper)
  21. Dies Irae – Silent Night
  22. Ultra Orange & Emmanuelle – Don’t Kiss Me Goodbye
  23. Lewis Furey – Love Comes
  24. Kryptästhesie – Glass Windows and Us
  25. AGA – Quattro – Streaming
  26. Lucidvox – Hold Me
  27. The Oroton Bags – Bachelors
  28. Splendidula – .38
  29. Ndox Electrique – Lëk Ndau Mbay
  30. Antonio Carlos & Jocafi – Kabaluerê
  31. O Abelha feat. Gabriel Thomaz – Punk Lutador
  32. Dionisio Dazul – Sem Ter Tu
  33. Melt-Banana – A Teaspoon of SALT
  34. Thrice Mice! – Jo Joe
