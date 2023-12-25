It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2023-12-25

- Angelo Badalamenti & David Lynch – Twin Peaks Christmas Greeting
- Sparks – Christmas Without a Prayer
- Fear – Fuck Christmas
- Group 1850 – Mother No-Head
- Q65 – Love Is Such a Good Thing
- Dirtbombs – My Last Christmas
- Jet Boys – Merry Christmas, Fuck You
- Systems Go – No More Xmas, Carol
- Takeshi Terauchi & The Bunnys – Jingle Bells
- Takeshi Terauchi & The Blue Jeans – White Christmas
- Heatwaves – Christmas Mom
- The Pen Friend Club – Little Saint Nick
- Dengue Fever – Little Drummer Boy
- Boris – Last Christmas
- Can – Silent Night
- The Fall – Jingle Bell Rock
- Johnny Clarke – I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus
- Lia Pamina & Dario Persi – Christmas’ Over
- Low – Just Like Christmas
- Sonic Boom feat. Dean & Britta – I Wish It Was Like Xmas Everyday (A Little Bit Deeper)
- Dies Irae – Silent Night
- Ultra Orange & Emmanuelle – Don’t Kiss Me Goodbye
- Lewis Furey – Love Comes
- Kryptästhesie – Glass Windows and Us
- AGA – Quattro – Streaming
- Lucidvox – Hold Me
- The Oroton Bags – Bachelors
- Splendidula – .38
- Ndox Electrique – Lëk Ndau Mbay
- Antonio Carlos & Jocafi – Kabaluerê
- O Abelha feat. Gabriel Thomaz – Punk Lutador
- Dionisio Dazul – Sem Ter Tu
- Melt-Banana – A Teaspoon of SALT
- Thrice Mice! – Jo Joe
