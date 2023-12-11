It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2023-12-11

  1. The Moody Blues – Go Now
  2. Denny Laine & the Electric String Band – Ask the People
  3. Balls – Fight For My Country
  4. Thee Michelle Gun Elephant – Get Up Lucy
  5. Thee Michelle Gun Elephant – G.W.D
  6. Thee Michelle Gun Elephant – GT400
  7. The Birthday – Pistol
  8. The Birthday – Rock Your Animal
  9. The Birthday – Guerrilla
  10. Rosso – アウトサイダー (Outsider)
  11. Yusuke Chiba with Murder – All Day and All of the Night
  12. Raven – Concorde Drive
  13. The Golden Wet Fingers – Back Shot Sexy Blue
  14. Midnight Bankrobbers – Himalaya
  15. Snake On the Beach – Cold Man
  16. Thee Michelle Gun Elephant – Out Blues
  17. Thee Michelle Gun Elephant – Soda Pressing
  18. Thee Michelle Gun Elephant – Killer Beach
  19. The Dicks – Dicks Hate the Police
  20. Brando Rising – Sell Out
  21. Sonic Death – Poroki
  22. Curlee Wurlee! – He Won’t Come Back
  23. Shit Rockets – Alpha Male
  24. Velatine – Nothing to Do With You
  25. Plastics – Too Much Information
  26. P-Model – Missile
  27. Roxy Music – Mother of Pearl
  29. Phew – Fragment
  30. Dani – La Machine
  31. Thee Michelle Gun Elephant – 太陽つかんでしまった (Taiyo wo Tsukande Shimatta)
