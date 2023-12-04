It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2023-12-04

  1. The Dictators – The Next Big Thing
  2. The Dictators – Teengenerate
  3. Nipple Erectors – So Pissed Off
  4. The Nips – Vengeance
  5. Teengenerate – Dressed In Black
  6. The 5.6.7.8’s – Mothra
  7. Thee Braindrops – Just Count It
  8. The Lords of Gravity – Outcast
  9. Thee Dirty Rats – Don’t Even Try
  10. AlterModerns – Unmaterial World
  11. The 5.6.7.8’s – Rock’n’Roll Santa
  12. The Portugal Japan – Have Love Will Travel
  13. Toni OK – Haunted Black Wagon
  14. Cheyenne Love – Dead Race
  15. Monks – We Do Wie Du
  16. Long Hours – Shadowman
  17. Lucidvox – Wandering
  18. Christine 23 Onna – Cosmic Jungle
  19. Ndox Electrique – Sam Sa Nga Mboro
  20. Whirlywirld – Sextronics
  21. Mylene Farmer – Sextonik
  22. Laibach – Tanz Mit Laibach
  23. Video Liszt – Photoflex
  24. Bracco – I Love You
  25. Las Robertas – So Cool
  26. Lewsberg – Without a Doubt
  27. Soixante Étages – Blonde
  28. Myrkur – Spine
  29. Harvey Milk – I Do Not Know How to Live My Life
  30. Boris with Merzbow – Huge
