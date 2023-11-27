It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2023-11-27

November 27, 2023

  1. Killing Joke – Primitive
  2. Killing Joke – Song & Dance
  3. Killing Joke – Gratitude
  4. King Brothers – No! No! No!
  5. Mad 3 – Please Don’t Touch
  6. Curlee Wurlee! – Cryin’ Inside
  7. Hollywood Sinners – Roller Coaster
  8. The Saints – (I’m) Misunderstood
  9. The Girl – Careless
  10. Aiha Higurashi – The End of Shite
  11. Seagull Screaming Kiss Her Kiss Her – Flower
  12. Multi-Homem – Fotomatón
  13. Inner Scene – Communication Breakdown
  14. Lucidvox – Don’t Look Away
  15. Daddy’s Hands – Dress You Down
  16. Kitty Kitty Tuna – Trust Us
  17. Sonic Death – Cowboy
  18. The Mark of Cain – Details
  19. Los Acidos – Atardecer
  20. Las Robertas – Awakening
  21. She Past Away – Katarsis
  22. Gróa – Ég skal bíða eftir þér
  23. Ndox Electrique – Ngor Diouf Ya Demon
  24. 想い出波止場 (Omoide Hatoba) – ロケンロール・ファンタジア (Rock’n’Roll Fantasia)
  25. Nervous System – Rendition
  26. Avalanche Kaito – Goomde
  27. Puzzle Punks – Yahowa 13000
  28. Deep Turtle – Smikfouc
  29. Melt-Banana – DUST HEAD
  30. Ryokuchi – Miezarumon no Kage
