It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2023-11-20

- David Axelrod – The Sick Rose
- Tiburona – Aqui en Mi Nube
- Stereo Total – Comme un Garçon
- Light Strucks – Jacaré Alligator
- Gluecifer – Suck City
- The Edwoods – My Bird (Live at Dominatrix)
- 54 Nude Honeys – Drift Guitar
- The Dangermen – Our Respect
- Turbonegro – The Midnight NAMBLA
- La Hija del Apocalipsis – Years of Love and Dope
- Lucidvox – All Frozen
- Las Robertas – Our Imperium
- Ndox Electrique – Ngor Diouf Ya Demon
- Hanadensha – Inuonna (My Wife As a Dog)
- Seremonia – Kaivon Pohjalla
- The Mark of Cain – Tell Me
- Fire – Could You Understand Me
- Head – Hobo
- Terje, Jesper & Joachim – Free
- Flower Travellin’ Band – Kamikaze
- Battiato – Meccanica
- Τα 4 Επίπεδα Της Ύπαρξης (The 4 Levels of Existence) – Ερημιά (Wilderness)
- Ache – Sweet Jolly Joyce
- The Damnation of Adam Blessing – Last Train to Clarksville
- Death Comes Along – Psychedelic Inferno / Death Death Death
Reader's opinions