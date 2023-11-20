It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2023-11-20

Written by on November 20, 2023

  1. David Axelrod – The Sick Rose
  2. Tiburona – Aqui en Mi Nube
  3. Stereo Total – Comme un Garçon
  4. Light Strucks – Jacaré Alligator
  5. Gluecifer – Suck City
  6. The Edwoods – My Bird (Live at Dominatrix)
  7. 54 Nude Honeys – Drift Guitar
  8. The Dangermen – Our Respect
  9. Turbonegro – The Midnight NAMBLA
  10. La Hija del Apocalipsis – Years of Love and Dope
  11. Lucidvox – All Frozen
  12. Las Robertas – Our Imperium
  13. Ndox Electrique – Ngor Diouf Ya Demon
  14. Hanadensha – Inuonna (My Wife As a Dog)
  15. Seremonia – Kaivon Pohjalla
  16. The Mark of Cain – Tell Me
  17. Fire – Could You Understand Me
  18. Head – Hobo
  19. Terje, Jesper & Joachim – Free
  20. Flower Travellin’ Band – Kamikaze
  21. Battiato – Meccanica
  22. Τα 4 Επίπεδα Της Ύπαρξης (The 4 Levels of Existence) – Ερημιά (Wilderness)
  23. Ache – Sweet Jolly Joyce
  24. The Damnation of Adam Blessing – Last Train to Clarksville
  25. Death Comes Along – Psychedelic Inferno / Death Death Death
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Monday Museli: 2023-11-20

Previous post

Powersurge: 2023-11-19

Current track

Title

Artist