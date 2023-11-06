It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2023-11-06

- Ennio Morricone – Sinfonia del Cottimista
- Turbonegro – Deathtime
- The Habits – Muscle Car
- Cheyenne Love – Dead Race
- Curlee Wurlee! – Scooter Boy
- Hollywood Sinners – Huracan Pasquito
- Thee Michelle Gun Elephant – スパイダー・スパイダー (Spider Spider)
- Toni OK – Sunset Swim
- Gasoline – Dear Mr. Angus Young
- The Switch Trout – Surf Grinder
- AlterModerns – The Others
- Christine 23 Onna – Drive to Crystal Planet
- Hayvanlar Alemi – Horsepaper
- Звуки Му (Zuuki Mu) – Красный Черт (Red Devil)
- Bracco – Wrap Your Lips Around My Neck
- Ndox Electrique – Indi Mewmi
- Lumpzucker – Take My Time
- René Maheu – The Kiss Which You Are Worth
- Speech Odd – Control
- Sectorial – Predator’s Intents
- Hibushibire – Blow! Blow! Blow!
- Buffalo Daughter – Jellyfish Blues
- → ↑ → – Sedation
- Coffee Faith – I Only Said
- Love Live Life + One – The Question Mark
Reader's opinions