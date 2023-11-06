It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2023-11-06

  1. Ennio Morricone – Sinfonia del Cottimista
  2. Turbonegro – Deathtime
  3. The Habits – Muscle Car
  4. Cheyenne Love – Dead Race
  5. Curlee Wurlee! – Scooter Boy
  6. Hollywood Sinners – Huracan Pasquito
  7. Thee Michelle Gun Elephant – スパイダー・スパイダー (Spider Spider)
  8. Toni OK – Sunset Swim
  9. Gasoline – Dear Mr. Angus Young
  10. The Switch Trout – Surf Grinder
  11. AlterModerns – The Others
  12. Christine 23 Onna – Drive to Crystal Planet
  13. Hayvanlar Alemi – Horsepaper
  14. Звуки Му (Zuuki Mu) – Красный Черт (Red Devil)
  15. Bracco – Wrap Your Lips Around My Neck
  16. Ndox Electrique – Indi Mewmi
  17. Lumpzucker – Take My Time
  18. René Maheu – The Kiss Which You Are Worth
  19. Speech Odd – Control
  20. Sectorial – Predator’s Intents
  21. Hibushibire – Blow! Blow! Blow!
  22. Buffalo Daughter – Jellyfish Blues
  23. → ↑ → – Sedation
  24. Coffee Faith – I Only Said
  25. Love Live Life + One – The Question Mark
