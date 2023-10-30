It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2023-10-30

- Isaac Hayes – Theme From Shaft
- Monks – Monk Time
- Curlee Wurlee! – Hankee Pankee
- Gluecifer – Under My Hood
- Hands of Time – I’m Rowed Out
- Hollywood Sinners – No Soy Bueno
- Polysics – Mr. Psycho Psycho
- Gasoline – Wateru Buster
- The Switch Trout – Peter Gunn
- Cheyenne Love – Brutally Honest Brenda
- Tom Zé – Parque Industrial
- Judee Sill – The Phoenix
- Judee Sill – Enchanted Sky Machine
- The Holy Mackerel – Wildflowers
- The Birthday Party – Junkyard
- Sparks – My Baby’s Taking Me Home
- MX-80 – Halloween Theme
- Amon Duul II – C.I.D. In Uruk
- Can – Waiting For the Streetcar
- AGA – Sette – Online
- Povl Dissing & Burnin Red Ivanhoe – Wallifanten
- King Snake Roost – Worm’s Eye View
- Gastunk – Night Sight Light
- 阿部薫 Trio (Kaoru Abe Trio) – 1970.3.15 – 1
