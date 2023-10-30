It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2023-10-30

  1. Isaac Hayes – Theme From Shaft
  2. Monks – Monk Time
  3. Curlee Wurlee! – Hankee Pankee
  4. Gluecifer – Under My Hood
  5. Hands of Time – I’m Rowed Out
  6. Hollywood Sinners – No Soy Bueno
  7. Polysics – Mr. Psycho Psycho
  8. Gasoline – Wateru Buster
  9. The Switch Trout – Peter Gunn
  10. Cheyenne Love – Brutally Honest Brenda
  11. Tom Zé – Parque Industrial
  12. Judee Sill – The Phoenix
  13. Judee Sill – Enchanted Sky Machine
  14. The Holy Mackerel – Wildflowers
  15. The Birthday Party – Junkyard
  16. Sparks – My Baby’s Taking Me Home
  17. MX-80 – Halloween Theme
  18. Amon Duul II – C.I.D. In Uruk
  19. Can – Waiting For the Streetcar
  20. AGA – Sette – Online
  21. Povl Dissing & Burnin Red Ivanhoe – Wallifanten
  22. King Snake Roost – Worm’s Eye View
  23. Gastunk – Night Sight Light
  24. 阿部薫 Trio (Kaoru Abe Trio) – 1970.3.15 – 1
