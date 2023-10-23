It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2023-10-23

Written by on October 23, 2023

  1. Carla Bley – What Will Be Left Between Us and the Moon Tonight?
  2. The Switch Trout – Cuttlefish Boogie
  3. Gluecifer – Head to Head Boredom
  4. Hard Action – Watch Me Burn
  5. La Hija del Apocalipsis – Don’t Wanna Hold Your Hand
  6. Gasoline – Wild One
  7. AlterModerns – Wednesday
  8. Zulo – Vas a Extra​ñ​arme
  9. Hands of Time – Style of Love
  10. Modulares – Sonhando
  11. Las Robertas – Love Is the Answer
  12. Replikas – Ölüm Allah’ın Emri
  13. Mourn – Stay There
  14. Sweetheart – Forestside
  15. Ghost – Comin’ Home
  16. Zu + Eugene Chadbourne – Sacrifice
  17. The Birthday Party – 6″ Gold Blade
  18. The Birthday Party – Mutiny In Heaven
  19. Seremonia – Väärä Valinta
  20. Rusuah – Falling Too Far
  21. Boris – Ruins
  22. The Wild Cherries – Krome Plated Yabby
  23. Les Fleurs de Pavot – À Dégager
  24. Arlette Zola – Mathématique Élémentaire
  25. Pussy Cat – Chance
  26. Dalida – Un Po’ D’ Amore
  27. Os Brazoes – Volksvolkswagen Blue
  28. Superfine – Sound of Wild
