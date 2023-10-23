It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2023-10-23

- Carla Bley – What Will Be Left Between Us and the Moon Tonight?
- The Switch Trout – Cuttlefish Boogie
- Gluecifer – Head to Head Boredom
- Hard Action – Watch Me Burn
- La Hija del Apocalipsis – Don’t Wanna Hold Your Hand
- Gasoline – Wild One
- AlterModerns – Wednesday
- Zulo – Vas a Extrañarme
- Hands of Time – Style of Love
- Modulares – Sonhando
- Las Robertas – Love Is the Answer
- Replikas – Ölüm Allah’ın Emri
- Mourn – Stay There
- Sweetheart – Forestside
- Ghost – Comin’ Home
- Zu + Eugene Chadbourne – Sacrifice
- The Birthday Party – 6″ Gold Blade
- The Birthday Party – Mutiny In Heaven
- Seremonia – Väärä Valinta
- Rusuah – Falling Too Far
- Boris – Ruins
- The Wild Cherries – Krome Plated Yabby
- Les Fleurs de Pavot – À Dégager
- Arlette Zola – Mathématique Élémentaire
- Pussy Cat – Chance
- Dalida – Un Po’ D’ Amore
- Os Brazoes – Volksvolkswagen Blue
- Superfine – Sound of Wild
