It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2023-10-16

October 16, 2023

  1. Speedboat – Le Mans
  2. Speedboat – The Silent Crunch
  3. Speedboat – Party
  4. Dara Puspita – Semua Gembira
  5. Dara Puspita – Pip Pip Yeah
  6. Dara Puspita – Hai Kasih
  7. Claw Boys Claw – Sound of the Psycho
  8. La Hija del Apocalipsis – All Dressed Up
  9. Gabriel Thomaz – Quiche de Alho Poró
  10. The Courettes – Edge of My Nerves
  11. 54 Nude Honeys – Bikini
  12. Stackpoint – Ribspreader
  13. The Birthday Party – The Friend Catcher
  14. The Birthday Party – Wild World
  15. Melt-Banana – Faint Heart
  16. Judee Sill – Crayon Angels
  17. Judee Sill – Lady-O
  18. Shockabilly – Born On the Bayou
  19. Shockabilly – Your U.S.A. and My Face
  20. Eugene Chadbourne – 10 Most Wanted List
  21. Eugene Chadbourne – I’m Your Neighbor
  22. Rusuah – Masih Disini
  23. Mooner – Buruh
  24. The Slave – Great Satisfaction
  25. Superfine – Rabbit Hole
  26. Fela Ransome-Kuti & The Africa 70 – He Miss Road
