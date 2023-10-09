It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2023-10-09

- Ennio Morricone – Tensione Articolata
- Ennio Morricone – In Campo Aperto
- Mad 3 – Shakin’ All Over
- Kaviar Special – Starving
- Los VVs – Wolfgang
- Kleenex – You
- Fudger – A Nut
- The Pin Group – Columbia
- Yura Yura Teikoku – ラメのパンタロン (Rame no Pantalon)
- Berotecs – 100%
- 八眼间谍 (8 Eye Spy) – 人质 (Hostage)
- Shotgun Babies – Hateweaver
- The Fall – Pat-Trip Dispenser
- Wild West – Chinchilla
- Limited Express (Has Gone?) – 2×5=10
- Omoide Hatoba – CD Planets
- Avalanche Kaito – Goomde
- Church of Misery – Spahn Ranch (Charles Manson)
- Musica Transonic – ΓΟΜΕΤΗ (Gometi)
- Pigasus – Flight ov the Swine
- Sodom – Test Pattern No2
- Rosy Finch – Foxy Lady
- Sandie Shaw – Your Time Is Gonna Come
- Os Mutantes – Panis et Circenses
- Einstürzende Neubauten – Hawcubite
- Carsick Cars – 蘑菇 (Mo Gu)
- I Am Above On the Left – Tu Es Tué
- AGA – Piano Ma Non Solo
- Melt-Banana – Tail In Garbage (TEKEPAKE)
- Startime – Safe Word
