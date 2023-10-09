It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2023-10-09

  1. Ennio Morricone – Tensione Articolata
  2. Ennio Morricone – In Campo Aperto
  3. Mad 3 – Shakin’ All Over
  4. Kaviar Special – Starving
  5. Los VVs – Wolfgang
  6. Kleenex – You
  7. Fudger – A Nut
  8. The Pin Group – Columbia
  9. Yura Yura Teikoku – ラメのパンタロン (Rame no Pantalon)
  10. Berotecs – 100%
  11. 八眼间谍 (8 Eye Spy) – 人质 (Hostage)
  12. Shotgun Babies – Hateweaver
  13. The Fall – Pat-Trip Dispenser
  14. Wild West – Chinchilla
  15. Limited Express (Has Gone?) – 2×5=10
  16. Omoide Hatoba – CD Planets
  17. Avalanche Kaito – Goomde
  18. Church of Misery – Spahn Ranch (Charles Manson)
  19. Musica Transonic – ΓΟΜΕΤΗ (Gometi)
  20. Pigasus – Flight ov the Swine
  21. Sodom – Test Pattern No2
  22. Rosy Finch – Foxy Lady
  23. Sandie Shaw – Your Time Is Gonna Come
  24. Os Mutantes – Panis et Circenses
  25. Einstürzende Neubauten – Hawcubite
  26. Carsick Cars – 蘑菇 (Mo Gu)
  27. I Am Above On the Left – Tu Es Tué
  28. AGA – Piano Ma Non Solo
  29. Melt-Banana – Tail In Garbage (TEKEPAKE)
  30. Startime – Safe Word
