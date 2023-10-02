It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2023-10-02

Written by on October 2, 2023

  1. Cyril Ornadel – Theme From Sapphire & Steele
  2. Jerry Goldsmith – First Season End Title (The Man From U.N.C.L.E.)
  3. David McCallum – The Edge
  4. Hands of Time – Tears Me In Two
  5. Råttanson – How Many Days Till Summer
  6. GUNK – Buried In the Neighbourhood
  7. Laughin’ Nose – Out of Money
  8. キャ→ (Kyahh) – I Am Bitch, Or Not
  9. The Dangermen – Shipwrecked
  10. Chocomates – Girls, Rev Up!
  11. Cocaine Piss – Cosmic Bullshit
  12. Sonic Death – LSD
  13. La Hija Del Apocalipsis – Get U High
  14. Suburban Urchins – Zed Girl
  15. Thee Dirty Rats – Let’s Fight
  16. Zulo – Siempre Que te Veo
  17. Birdstriking – Spell
  18. Onetwothree – Clouds
  19. Wire – Comet
  20. René Maheu – М​ё​р​т​в​ы​е п​т​и​ц​ы (Dead Birds)
  21. 低苦艾 (Low Wormwood) – 水 (Who)
  22. Kadavar – Black Sun
  23. Ndox Electrique – He Yay Naliné
  24. J.A. Seazer – 越後つついし親不知 (Echigo Tsutsuishi Oyashirazu)
  25. Blues Creation – Demon & Eleven Children
  26. Terje, Jesper & Joachim – Ricochet
  27. Dug Dug’s – Hagámoslo Ahora
  28. Ahora Mazda – Power
  29. Les Rita Pavone – Boca de Lixo
  30. O Abelha Featuring Gabriel Thomaz – Punk Lutador
  31. Frô – Amor Pelo Mar
  32. Incapacitants – Whisper In the Night
