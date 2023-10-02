It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2023-10-02

- Cyril Ornadel – Theme From Sapphire & Steele
- Jerry Goldsmith – First Season End Title (The Man From U.N.C.L.E.)
- David McCallum – The Edge
- Hands of Time – Tears Me In Two
- Råttanson – How Many Days Till Summer
- GUNK – Buried In the Neighbourhood
- Laughin’ Nose – Out of Money
- キャ→ (Kyahh) – I Am Bitch, Or Not
- The Dangermen – Shipwrecked
- Chocomates – Girls, Rev Up!
- Cocaine Piss – Cosmic Bullshit
- Sonic Death – LSD
- La Hija Del Apocalipsis – Get U High
- Suburban Urchins – Zed Girl
- Thee Dirty Rats – Let’s Fight
- Zulo – Siempre Que te Veo
- Birdstriking – Spell
- Onetwothree – Clouds
- Wire – Comet
- René Maheu – Мёртвые птицы (Dead Birds)
- 低苦艾 (Low Wormwood) – 水 (Who)
- Kadavar – Black Sun
- Ndox Electrique – He Yay Naliné
- J.A. Seazer – 越後つついし親不知 (Echigo Tsutsuishi Oyashirazu)
- Blues Creation – Demon & Eleven Children
- Terje, Jesper & Joachim – Ricochet
- Dug Dug’s – Hagámoslo Ahora
- Ahora Mazda – Power
- Les Rita Pavone – Boca de Lixo
- O Abelha Featuring Gabriel Thomaz – Punk Lutador
- Frô – Amor Pelo Mar
- Incapacitants – Whisper In the Night
Reader's opinions