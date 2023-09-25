It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2023-09-25

Written by on September 25, 2023

  1. Axemen – Scanty Town Ride
  2. Axemen – The Dream
  3. Axemen – Here Is Your File
  4. Plastic Bertrand – Ca Plane Pour Moi
  5. Plastic Bertrand – Super Cool
  6. Elton Motello – Jet Boy Jet Girl
  7. Stereo Total – Supercool
  8. Thee Michelle Gun Elephant – Brand New Stone
  9. Holewater – Apache
  10. Os Vulcânicos – Cidade-Cemitério
  11. Brando Rising – F Is For Fake
  12. Long Hours – Bronti
  13. Los Explosivos – Miedo
  14. 54 Nude Honeys – Dirty Old Man
  15. Gasoline – Permanent Shakedown
  16. トーキョーキラー (Tokyo Killer) – Miserlou
  17. Mad 3 – Inside Looking Out
  18. Thee Gunlocks – Fuck You Scum
  19. Leather Messiah – Hard On
  20. Zeni Geva – Disorganization
  21. Amon Duul II – Tables Are Turned
  22. Traffic Sound – Tibet’s Suzettes (You Can’t Apreciate a Gift From God)
  23. Lotti Golden – Motor-Cycle Michael
  24. Burnin Red Ivanhoe – Ivanhoe In the Woods
  25. Kira Lao – Сурок (Surok)
  26. DMBQ – Are You Satisfied?
  27. Irnini Mons – Ça Part en Fusée
  28. Merzbow – Rising King Penguin
Next post

Monday Museli: 2023-09-25

Previous post

Powersurge: 2023-09-24

