It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2023-09-25

- Axemen – Scanty Town Ride
- Axemen – The Dream
- Axemen – Here Is Your File
- Plastic Bertrand – Ca Plane Pour Moi
- Plastic Bertrand – Super Cool
- Elton Motello – Jet Boy Jet Girl
- Stereo Total – Supercool
- Thee Michelle Gun Elephant – Brand New Stone
- Holewater – Apache
- Os Vulcânicos – Cidade-Cemitério
- Brando Rising – F Is For Fake
- Long Hours – Bronti
- Los Explosivos – Miedo
- 54 Nude Honeys – Dirty Old Man
- Gasoline – Permanent Shakedown
- トーキョーキラー (Tokyo Killer) – Miserlou
- Mad 3 – Inside Looking Out
- Thee Gunlocks – Fuck You Scum
- Leather Messiah – Hard On
- Zeni Geva – Disorganization
- Amon Duul II – Tables Are Turned
- Traffic Sound – Tibet’s Suzettes (You Can’t Apreciate a Gift From God)
- Lotti Golden – Motor-Cycle Michael
- Burnin Red Ivanhoe – Ivanhoe In the Woods
- Kira Lao – Сурок (Surok)
- DMBQ – Are You Satisfied?
- Irnini Mons – Ça Part en Fusée
- Merzbow – Rising King Penguin
