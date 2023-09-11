It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2023-09-11

- Brando Rising – Show Me
- Gohi Vetala – The Throne of Hekate
- Happy Porpak – Dead Man Ted
- Gun Control – Mr Callan
- The Stranglers – Death and Night and Blood (Yukio)
- Order of Decay – On One Condition
- Grunter – Long Gone Wastage
- Funhouse – Conspicuouis Consumption
- Vicious Circle – Vicious Circle
- The Mark of Cain – Remember Me
- Septic Saw Blades – No N.F.
- Prototype – Salvage
- Nicfit – Count
- Glen and the Peanutbutter Men – Penny’s a Hooker
- The Bacchae – Not In Despair
- Alice Cooper – Second Coming
- Martire – Peacekeeper
- Hot Tomatoes – Stench
- Gohi Vetala – A Fibres of Dark Forest Birth
- The Ex – Red Muzak
- Hot Tomatoes – B C C
- Depression – Money Chain
- Psychotic Turnbuckles – Lunar Chik
- Brando Rising – Bellisimo Baby
Reader's opinions