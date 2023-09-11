It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2023-09-11

Written by on September 11, 2023

  1. Brando Rising – Show Me
  2. Gohi Vetala – The Throne of Hekate
  3. Happy Porpak – Dead Man Ted
  4. Gun Control – Mr Callan
  5. The Stranglers – Death and Night and Blood (Yukio)
  6. Order of Decay – On One Condition
  7. Grunter – Long Gone Wastage
  8. Funhouse – Conspicuouis Consumption
  9. Vicious Circle – Vicious Circle
  10. The Mark of Cain – Remember Me
  11. Septic Saw Blades – No N.F.
  12. Prototype – Salvage
  13. Nicfit – Count
  14. Glen and the Peanutbutter Men – Penny’s a Hooker
  15. The Bacchae – Not In Despair
  16. Alice Cooper – Second Coming
  17. Martire – Peacekeeper
  18. Hot Tomatoes – Stench
  19. Gohi Vetala – A Fibres of Dark Forest Birth
  20. The Ex – Red Muzak
  21. Hot Tomatoes – B C C
  22. Depression – Money Chain
  23. Psychotic Turnbuckles – Lunar Chik
  24. Brando Rising – Bellisimo Baby
