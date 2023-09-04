It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2023-09-04

  1. G.I.S.M. – Endless Blockade For the Pussyfooter
  2. G.I.S.M. – Death Agonies and Screams
  3. Effigies – Security
  4. Effigies – The Sound That Moves
  5. INU – ダムダム弾 (Dum Dum Bullet)
  6. Nuevo Catecismo Catolico – The Only Way to Escape
  7. Teengenerate – Sorry ‘Bout That
  8. Thee Braindrops – Spiral Eyes
  9. Les Lullies – Stranger to Myself
  10. Pugs – Pop Corn
  11. Fear & Loathing – Bangkok Hilton
  12. The C-Bombs – Blackeyed Bruiser
  13. Greenmachine – Gravity
  14. Greenmachine – The Earth Beater
  15. Eternal Elysium – Reefer Happiness
  16. Boris – Nosferatu
  17. Sroeng Santi – Nam Man Pang
  18. Ngozi Family – I’ve Been Looking For You
  19. The Holy Mackerel – The Secret of Pleasure
  20. Jean et Janet – Je T’Aime… Normal
  21. Wanderléa – Meu Bem Só Gosta de Mim
  22. Sylvie Vartan – Cettre Lettre-là
  23. Emy Jackson & the Smashmen – Crying In a Storm
  24. Peter & the Silhouettes – Claudette Jones
  25. The Red Crayola – Hurricane Fighter Plane
  26. Rita Lee & Tutti Frutti – Ovelha Negra
  27. Antonio Carlos & Jocafi – Se Quiser Valer
  28. Os Brazões – Pega a Voga Cabeludo
  29. Baby Consuelo – Sonho Alegre
  30. Alienista – No Meio do Caminho
  31. Maher Shalal Hash Baz – Remember My Labour of Love
  32. Acid Moon Temple – Hash Que
