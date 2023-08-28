It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2023-08-28

- Goblin – Connexion (Contamination)
- Goblin – Withy (Contamination)
- Thee Michelle Gun Elephant – Mongoose
- Heatwaves – Take Back
- Teengenerate – Johnny & Dee Dee
- Bobby’s Bar – Brain Dead House
- Capsula – En el Inferno
- The DangerMen – You Are Defeated
- Nuevo Catecismo Catolico – Dead Finks (Don’t Talk)
- Los Chcos – Miami Beach
- Hubble Bubble – My Cadillac
- Les Envahisseurs – (Comme) Tourgueniev
- Altermoderns – Mind Your Head
- Lewis Furey – Thieves
- The Stranglers – Toiler On the Sea
- Mick Harvey – Don’t Say a Thing
- Georgio Valentino – Sleep Alone
- Snatch and the Poontangs – Hey Shine
- Jacks – Bara-Manji
- Fanny – Young and Dumb
- Traffic Sound – Chicama Way
- Ahora Mazda – Fallen Tree
- Dug Dug’s – Smog
- Terje, Jesper & Joachim – Between the Shields
- Ainigma – You Must Run
- Da Capo – Can Smile
- Paul Kidney Experience – Eastern Spaghetti (full length version)
