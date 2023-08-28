It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2023-08-28

Written by on August 28, 2023

  1. Goblin – Connexion (Contamination)
  2. Goblin – Withy (Contamination)
  3. Thee Michelle Gun Elephant – Mongoose
  4. Heatwaves – Take Back
  5. Teengenerate – Johnny & Dee Dee
  6. Bobby’s Bar – Brain Dead House
  7. Capsula – En el Inferno
  8. The DangerMen – You Are Defeated
  9. Nuevo Catecismo Catolico – Dead Finks (Don’t Talk)
  10. Los Chcos – Miami Beach
  11. Hubble Bubble – My Cadillac
  12. Les Envahisseurs – (Comme) Tourgueniev
  13. Altermoderns – Mind Your Head
  14. Lewis Furey – Thieves
  15. The Stranglers – Toiler On the Sea
  16. Mick Harvey – Don’t Say a Thing
  17. Georgio Valentino – Sleep Alone
  18. Snatch and the Poontangs – Hey Shine
  19. Jacks – Bara-Manji
  20. Fanny – Young and Dumb
  21. Traffic Sound – Chicama Way
  22. Ahora Mazda – Fallen Tree
  23. Dug Dug’s – Smog
  24. Terje, Jesper & Joachim – Between the Shields
  25. Ainigma – You Must Run
  26. Da Capo – Can Smile
  27. Paul Kidney Experience – Eastern Spaghetti (full length version)
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Monday Museli: 2023-08-28

Previous post

Powersurge: 2023-08-27

Current track

Title

Artist