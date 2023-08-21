It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2023-08-21

Written by on August 21, 2023

  1. David Shire – Main Title
  2. David Shire – The Taking
  3. Acid Eater – A.C.I.D.
  4. Gate to Otherside – Zombie Dance
  5. GUNK – Back In the Line
  6. Sonic Angels – Don’t Need That
  7. Rock’n’Roll Rebels – Welcome to Hell
  8. Gasoline – Nobody Can Tell Us
  9. Light Stucks – Ithamar
  10. Giuda – Wild Tiger Woman
  11. The Girl – Lost In Wonder
  12. The Fall – Fantastic Life
  13. Fadoul – Tayeh
  14. Sand – On the Corner
  15. Rita Lee & Tutti Frutti – Ando Jururu
  16. Os Novos Baianos – De Vera
  17. The Shiver – Hey Mr. Holy Man
  18. Les Rallizes DeNudes – Fantastique
  19. Neu! – E-Musik
  20. Haruomi Hosono & Tadanori Yokoo – Hepatitus
  21. Flower Travellin’ Band – Aw Give Me Air
  22. The Chaparall Electric Sound Inc. – Hallucination
  23. Gravel Samwidge – Circus Sideshow
  24. Cro! – PDF
  25. Celladoor – Black Seed
  26. 渋さ知らズ (Shibusashirazu) – Naadam
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Monday Museli: 2023-08-21

Previous post

Powersurge: 2023-08-20

Current track

Title

Artist