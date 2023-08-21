It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2023-08-21

- David Shire – Main Title
- David Shire – The Taking
- Acid Eater – A.C.I.D.
- Gate to Otherside – Zombie Dance
- GUNK – Back In the Line
- Sonic Angels – Don’t Need That
- Rock’n’Roll Rebels – Welcome to Hell
- Gasoline – Nobody Can Tell Us
- Light Stucks – Ithamar
- Giuda – Wild Tiger Woman
- The Girl – Lost In Wonder
- The Fall – Fantastic Life
- Fadoul – Tayeh
- Sand – On the Corner
- Rita Lee & Tutti Frutti – Ando Jururu
- Os Novos Baianos – De Vera
- The Shiver – Hey Mr. Holy Man
- Les Rallizes DeNudes – Fantastique
- Neu! – E-Musik
- Haruomi Hosono & Tadanori Yokoo – Hepatitus
- Flower Travellin’ Band – Aw Give Me Air
- The Chaparall Electric Sound Inc. – Hallucination
- Gravel Samwidge – Circus Sideshow
- Cro! – PDF
- Celladoor – Black Seed
- 渋さ知らズ (Shibusashirazu) – Naadam
