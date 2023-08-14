It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2023-08-14

- Don Ellis – Main Title
- George Crumb – Night of the Electric Insects
- Tangerine Dream – Betrayal (Sorcerer Theme)
- Rodriguez – Inner City Blues
- The Band – King Harvest (Has Surely Come)
- Wet Taxis – You Burn Me Up and Down
- Died Pretty – Mirror Blues
- Erkin Koray – Karlı Dağlar
- Erkin Koray – Sir
- Nicfit – Ack Ack Ack
- BaitOnes – Teenage Hate
- Thee Braindrops – Sayonara Bye Bye
- The Clovers – Ca Plane Pour Moi
- Munehiro Narita – Move Over
- The Terrorsurfs – Spit Roast
- AlterModerns – Pieces
- Club de Surf – X-Ray Nation
- Coa – Spy
- The Jack Wood – Blackout
- Heatwaves – C’est le Bonheur
- Maria Paraguaya – Thelma & Louise (Selma e Luiz)
- Puffy – きれいな涙が足りないよ (Kireina Namida ga Tarinai Yo)
- The Shangs – Only You
- Selda – Dam Üstüne Çul Serer
- AGA – No Name
- Alienista – Insetos da Noite
- Менделеев ошибался (Mendeleev Osh’balsya) – Some Jazz
- Akauzazte – Cjkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk
- Nord – Pilgrimage
- Rosemary Loves a Blackberry – Plastic Soup
- Loves – Sky
- Mylène Farmer – Avant Que L’ombre…
