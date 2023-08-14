It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2023-08-14

  1. Don Ellis – Main Title
  2. George Crumb – Night of the Electric Insects
  3. Tangerine Dream – Betrayal (Sorcerer Theme)
  4. Rodriguez – Inner City Blues
  5. The Band – King Harvest (Has Surely Come)
  6. Wet Taxis – You Burn Me Up and Down
  7. Died Pretty – Mirror Blues
  8. Erkin Koray – Karlı Dağlar
  9. Erkin Koray – Sir
  10. Nicfit – Ack Ack Ack
  11. BaitOnes – Teenage Hate
  12. Thee Braindrops – Sayonara Bye Bye
  13. The Clovers – Ca Plane Pour Moi
  14. Munehiro Narita – Move Over
  15. The Terrorsurfs – Spit Roast
  16. AlterModerns – Pieces
  17. Club de Surf – X-Ray Nation
  18. Coa – Spy
  19. The Jack Wood – Blackout
  20. Heatwaves – C’est le Bonheur
  21. Maria Paraguaya – Thelma & Louise (Selma e Luiz)
  22. Puffy – きれいな涙が足りないよ (Kireina Namida ga Tarinai Yo)
  23. The Shangs – Only You
  24. Selda – Dam Üstüne Çul Serer
  25. AGA – No Name
  26. Alienista – Insetos da Noite
  27. Менделеев ошибался (Mendeleev Osh’balsya) – Some Jazz
  28. Akauzazte – Cjkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk
  29. Nord – Pilgrimage
  30. Rosemary Loves a Blackberry – Plastic Soup
  31. Loves – Sky
  32. Mylène Farmer – Avant Que L’ombre…
