It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2023-08-07

- Angelo Badalamenti & David Lynch – Audrey
- Thee Michelle Gun Elephant – マシュマロ・モンスター (Marshmallow Monster)
- The DangerMen – Everybody
- The Last Drive – Poison
- The Ringo Jets – Outburst
- The Limiñanas – The Dead Are Walking
- Gasoline – Jesus
- American Soul Spiders – Spanish Doll
- Los Explosivos – Quizá
- Rattanson – My Head Is a Troubled Region
- The Courettes – All About You
- Las Robertas – The Feel
- Os Decréptos – Hogzilla
- Gabriel Thomaz – Tu Tá Doidão
- Felipe Bueno & the Parking Lots – Eu Odeio o Amor II
- Ween – It’s Gonna Be a Long Night
- Mooner – Gelar
- The Sweet Release of Death – Hey
- Roadside Slasher – Band Full of Jesus
- Altın Gün – Canim Oy
- Sparks – I Can’t Believe That You Would Fall For All the Crap In This Song
- The Shangs – Eleven (Eleven They Will Never Solve)
- Burnin Red Ivanhoe – Purple Hearts
- Tim Maia – Coroné Antônio Bento
- Rita Lee & Tutti Frutti – Luz del Fuego
- Leningrad Cowboys – Zastarovje
- Tall Dwarfs – Song of the Silents
- Flowers Must Die – Why?
- Puzzle Punks – Magic Poopers
- Ruins – Hexagon
- The Hanatarash – 84 Bias
- Coloured Balls – That’s What Mama Said
Reader's opinions