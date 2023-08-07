It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2023-08-07

August 7, 2023

  1. Angelo Badalamenti & David Lynch – Audrey
  2. Thee Michelle Gun Elephant – マシュマロ・モンスター (Marshmallow Monster)
  3. The DangerMen – Everybody
  4. The Last Drive – Poison
  5. The Ringo Jets – Outburst
  6. The Limiñanas – The Dead Are Walking
  7. Gasoline – Jesus
  8. American Soul Spiders – Spanish Doll
  9. Los Explosivos – Quizá
  10. Rattanson – My Head Is a Troubled Region
  11. The Courettes – All About You
  12. Las Robertas – The Feel
  13. Os Decréptos – Hogzilla
  14. Gabriel Thomaz – Tu Tá Doidão
  15. Felipe Bueno & the Parking Lots – Eu Odeio o Amor II
  16. Ween – It’s Gonna Be a Long Night
  17. Mooner – Gelar
  18. The Sweet Release of Death – Hey
  19. Roadside Slasher – Band Full of Jesus
  20. Altın Gün – Canim Oy
  21. Sparks – I Can’t Believe That You Would Fall For All the Crap In This Song
  22. The Shangs – Eleven (Eleven They Will Never Solve)
  23. Burnin Red Ivanhoe – Purple Hearts
  24. Tim Maia – Coroné Antônio Bento
  25. Rita Lee & Tutti Frutti – Luz del Fuego
  26. Leningrad Cowboys – Zastarovje
  27. Tall Dwarfs – Song of the Silents
  28. Flowers Must Die – Why?
  29. Puzzle Punks – Magic Poopers
  30. Ruins – Hexagon
  31. The Hanatarash – 84 Bias
  32. Coloured Balls – That’s What Mama Said
