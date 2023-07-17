It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2023-07-17

- Serge Gainsbourg & Jane Birkin – Je T’Aime… Moi Non Plus
- Jane Birkin – Jane B.
- Jane Birkin – Baby Alone In Babylone
- Slub – Burning Immigrant
- Slub – Rats ‘n Monkeys
- Sods – Ghost Rider
- Kirihito – Sex Blue Jet
- Onetwothree – Things
- 新宿アウトロー (Shinjuku Outlaw) – LOVE SONG
- Registrators – I Hate You
- ケリーマフ (Thee Kelly Muff) – 蜘蛛がペット (Spider Is a Pet)
- Råttanson – He Had It In Him
- Les Marylènes – Le Beau Têtard Sur Son Cigare
- Polysics – ズーバーマン (Zūbāman)
- The Machine Gun TV – Come
- Gina Birch – I Play My Bass Loud
- Iceage – Plowing Into the Field of Love
- Datblygu – Babannod Beicchiog Nawr
- Throbbing Gristle – Tesco Disco
- SPK – Beruftverböt
- X3 Lodge – Gardens of the Sun
- Qluster – Zweites Kapitel
- AGA – Aria
- Zeni Geva – Heathen Blood
- Blues Pills – Devil Man
- Enbor Arnasa – Otoitza
- Pat Metheny – Part 1
