It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2023-07-17

July 17, 2023

  1. Serge Gainsbourg & Jane Birkin – Je T’Aime… Moi Non Plus
  2. Jane Birkin – Jane B.
  3. Jane Birkin – Baby Alone In Babylone
  4. Slub – Burning Immigrant
  5. Slub – Rats ‘n Monkeys
  6. Sods – Ghost Rider
  7. Kirihito – Sex Blue Jet
  8. Onetwothree – Things
  9. 新宿アウトロー (Shinjuku Outlaw) – LOVE SONG
  10. Registrators – I Hate You
  11. ケリーマフ (Thee Kelly Muff) – 蜘蛛がペット (Spider Is a Pet)
  12. Råttanson – He Had It In Him
  13. Les Marylènes – Le Beau Têtard Sur Son Cigare
  14. Polysics – ズーバーマン (Zūbāman)
  15. The Machine Gun TV – Come
  16. Gina Birch – I Play My Bass Loud
  17. Iceage – Plowing Into the Field of Love
  18. Datblygu – Babannod Beicchiog Nawr
  19. Throbbing Gristle – Tesco Disco
  20. SPK – Beruftverböt
  21. X3 Lodge – Gardens of the Sun
  22. Qluster – Zweites Kapitel
  23. AGA – Aria
  24. Zeni Geva – Heathen Blood
  25. Blues Pills – Devil Man
  26. Enbor Arnasa – Otoitza
  27. Pat Metheny – Part 1
