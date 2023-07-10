It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2023-07-10

Written by on July 10, 2023

  1. Ennio Morricone – Le Vent, le Cri (Premier Thème) (The Professional)
  2. Gluecifer – Dingdong Thing
  3. Altermoderns – Showcase
  4. The Ringo Jets – G​ö​lge Etme
  5. New York Wannabes – No Sir
  6. Victima del Vaciamiente – The Truth
  7. Heatwaves – Don’t Say No
  8. Råttanson – Go Where You Feel the Most Alive
  9. Puffy – Destruction Pancake
  10. Mad 3 – Teenage Delinquent
  11. The Dangermen – Stu Pity
  12. Matrimony – Whirlpool Head
  13. The Mellvins – Party Crashin’
  14. Cheyenne Love – Brutally Honest Brenda
  15. Parallèles – Sempre Alguém Pra Espebar
  16. Multi-Homem – Asfalto Preto
  17. Garota Suecas – Me Erra
  18. Rita Lee & Tutti Frutti – Mamãe Natureza
  19. Maria Bethânia – Iansã
  20. Catano Veloso – Doideca
  21. Tom Zé – Proposta de Amor
  22. As Mercenárias – Mercenárias
  23. As Mercenárias – Trashland
  24. Trio – Sunday You Need Love Monday Be Alone
  25. Bracco – Wrap Your Lips Around My Neck
  26. Ema Stoned – Stone Her
  27. Fiendish Cavendish – Gothic
  28. Swans – Los Angeles: City of Death
  29. Dorothy Moskowitz & Tim Lucas – Under the Nine (Reprise)
  30. Necro – Deuses Suicidas
  31. Lucidvox – Север (Sever)
  32. Re-read – Д​а​т​у​р​а (​П​о​р​а​ж​е​н​и​е​) (D​a​t​u​r​a (​Damaged​))
  33. Fela Kuti & Africa 70 – Everything Scatter
