It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2023-07-03

Written by on July 3, 2023

  1. Monte Cazazza – To Mom On Mothers Day
  2. Monte Cazazza – Birds of Prey
  3. Monte Cazazza – Stairway to Hell
  4. Switch Trout – Steel Head 1998
  5. Altermoderns – Out In the Street
  6. Sonic Death – Last Film
  7. The Rude Kids – No More Fun
  8. Hoe Inu – Cecilia
  9. Estrella 20/20 – Don’t Aping My Step
  10. The Lind & Linders – Do the Crap
  11. The Swordsmen! – Shakin’ All Over
  12. The Kool Kats – Step Out
  13. Natacha Snitkine – Le Jeu du Telephone
  14. Kyri Ambrus – Ez a Szerelem
  15. The Shaggs – Philosophy of the World
  16. Speedboat – Leaves, Leaves, Leaves
  17. Lewis Furey – Romance
  18. The Chills – Ocean Ocean
  19. The Great Unwashed – Meanwhile
  20. The Tubes – Love Will Keep Us Together
  21. Long Hours – In Black
  22. Zombies – Aa’lbo-oo
  23. Fleshquartet – We’re All Happy
  24. Magical Power Mako – Jump
  25. Construction – Fade Out
  26. Einstürzende Neubauten – Halber Mensch
  27. Phew – Dream
  28. Alcatraz – Change Will Come
  29. Amon Duul II – Wolf City
  30. Bergman Rock – I’m a Crab
  31. Rotary Connection – Silent Night
