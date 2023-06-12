It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2023-06-12

Written by on June 12, 2023

  1. Astrud Gilberto – A Felicidade
  2. Astrud Gilberto – Photograph
  3. The Ronettes – Walking In the Rain
  4. The Monkees – Shades of Gray
  5. Fear – We Got to Get Out of This Place
  6. The Nerves – Hanging On the Telephone
  7. The Nerves – One Way Ticket
  8. Groundhogs – Split – Part Two
  9. Groundhogs – Earth Is Not Room Enough
  10. Gluecifer – Here Come the Pigs
  11. Teengenerate – Just Head
  12. Antonio Three – Pink Star Private Time
  13. Altermoderns – Plastic Bag
  14. Fiendish Cavendish – Studs Out
  15. Stereo Total – Oh Yeah
  16. Les Envahisseurs – House of Evil
  17. The Braindrops – Jungle Dance
  18. The Ringo Jets – Whatever Happens
  19. The Blue Hearts – リンダ リンダ (Linda Linda)
  20. The Lind & Linders – Don’t You Just Know It
  21. Tony Worsley – Talk About Love
  22. Danny and the Islanders – Short On Love
  23. Mariska Veres – Is Het Waar
  24. The Cake – Annabelle Clark
  25. Lucio Dalla – L.S.D.
  26. Cem Karaca & Apaslar – Hudey
  27. Elizabeth – Je Suis Sublime
  28. Zouzou – Il Est Parti Comme Il Était Venu
  29. Calcium – Si tu Restes Absente
  30. The Reels – My Aim Is to Please You
  31. Disciplina Kičme – Pobednici
  32. Boye – Čiji Si Ti Sin?
  33. ミドリ (Midori) – メカ (Mecha)
  34. Sumo – Mejor No Hablar de Ciertas Cosas
  35. Maher Shalal Hash Baz – The King of North
  36. Silberbart – Head Tear of the Drunken Sun
