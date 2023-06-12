It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2023-06-12

- Astrud Gilberto – A Felicidade
- Astrud Gilberto – Photograph
- The Ronettes – Walking In the Rain
- The Monkees – Shades of Gray
- Fear – We Got to Get Out of This Place
- The Nerves – Hanging On the Telephone
- The Nerves – One Way Ticket
- Groundhogs – Split – Part Two
- Groundhogs – Earth Is Not Room Enough
- Gluecifer – Here Come the Pigs
- Teengenerate – Just Head
- Antonio Three – Pink Star Private Time
- Altermoderns – Plastic Bag
- Fiendish Cavendish – Studs Out
- Stereo Total – Oh Yeah
- Les Envahisseurs – House of Evil
- The Braindrops – Jungle Dance
- The Ringo Jets – Whatever Happens
- The Blue Hearts – リンダ リンダ (Linda Linda)
- The Lind & Linders – Don’t You Just Know It
- Tony Worsley – Talk About Love
- Danny and the Islanders – Short On Love
- Mariska Veres – Is Het Waar
- The Cake – Annabelle Clark
- Lucio Dalla – L.S.D.
- Cem Karaca & Apaslar – Hudey
- Elizabeth – Je Suis Sublime
- Zouzou – Il Est Parti Comme Il Était Venu
- Calcium – Si tu Restes Absente
- The Reels – My Aim Is to Please You
- Disciplina Kičme – Pobednici
- Boye – Čiji Si Ti Sin?
- ミドリ (Midori) – メカ (Mecha)
- Sumo – Mejor No Hablar de Ciertas Cosas
- Maher Shalal Hash Baz – The King of North
- Silberbart – Head Tear of the Drunken Sun
