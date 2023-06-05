It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2023-06-05

- Ornette Coleman – Focus On Sanity
- Acid Eater – Love Has No Time
- Altermoderns – Mask
- The Fadeaways – Shake It Some More
- Nuevo Catecismo Catolico – Sabes Demasiado
- Heatwaves – Nothing New Under the Sun
- Grindhouse – Ass Tonight
- Jet Boys – Run Jet Run
- Satan Dealers – Rocker to the Bones
- Ramones – This Business Is Killing Me
- Autoramas – Don’t Go
- Amon Duul II – Archangel Thunderbird
- Can – Up Hill
- Faust – Skin Head
- Klaus Dinger & Rheinita Bella Düsseldorf – Néondian
- Phew – Signal
- Hairy Chapter – There’s a Kind of Nothing
- Jumbo – Specchio
- She Past Away – Uzakta
- Flowers Must Die – Hej Da
- Peril – Free-Rock
- King Snake Roost – You Are the Night
- Спасибо (Spasibo) – Спасибо
- あがた森魚 (Morio Agata) – コックテイル・マシーン (Cocktail Machine)
- Stereo Total – Der Schlüssel
- Sparks – Gee, That Was Fun
- High Rise – Pop Sicle
