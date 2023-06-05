It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2023-06-05

Written by on June 5, 2023

  1. Ornette Coleman – Focus On Sanity
  2. Acid Eater – Love Has No Time
  3. Altermoderns – Mask
  4. The Fadeaways – Shake It Some More
  5. Nuevo Catecismo Catolico – Sabes Demasiado
  6. Heatwaves – Nothing New Under the Sun
  7. Grindhouse – Ass Tonight
  8. Jet Boys – Run Jet Run
  9. Satan Dealers – Rocker to the Bones
  10. Ramones – This Business Is Killing Me
  11. Autoramas – Don’t Go
  12. Amon Duul II – Archangel Thunderbird
  13. Can – Up Hill
  14. Faust – Skin Head
  15. Klaus Dinger & Rheinita Bella Düsseldorf – Néondian
  16. Phew – Signal
  17. Hairy Chapter – There’s a Kind of Nothing
  18. Jumbo – Specchio
  19. She Past Away – Uzakta
  20. Flowers Must Die – Hej Da
  21. Peril – Free-Rock
  22. King Snake Roost – You Are the Night
  23. Спасибо (Spasibo) – Спасибо
  24. あがた森魚 (Morio Agata) – コックテイル・マシーン (Cocktail Machine)
  25. Stereo Total – Der Schlüssel
  26. Sparks – Gee, That Was Fun
  27. High Rise – Pop Sicle
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Frontears: 2023-06-05

Previous post

Powersurge: 2023-06-04

Current track

Title

Artist