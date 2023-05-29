It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2023-05-29

Written by on May 29, 2023

  1. Mylene Farmer & Jean-Louis Murat – Regrets
  2. Jean-Louis Murat – La Maladie d’Amour
  3. Jean-Louis Murat – Lilith
  4. Ike & Tina Turner – River Deep-Mountain High
  5. Ike & Tina Turner – Funkier Than a Mosquita’s Tweeter
  6. Tina Turner – Whole Lotta Love
  7. Lumpzucker – Low Slider
  8. Guns of Krshna – Love Me Right
  9. The Beautiful Black – Hit the Wall
  10. Red Rascal – Work Like a Bitch
  11. Lumpsucker – Skeletons
  12. Mad 3 – Guitar Hero
  13. Acid Eater – Feel the Beat
  14. Fiendens Musik – Mer Eller Mindre (Mot Din Vilja)
  15. The Twilighters – Now You’re Psycho
  16. Las Robertas – All the Same
  17. Las Robertas – Despair
  18. Carambolage – Widerlich
  19. Rita Lee – Hulla-Hulla
  20. Yuki – 眠り姫 (Nemuri Hime)
  21. Signals Feed the Void – У​р​о​б​о​р​о​с (Uroboros)
  22. Sparks – The Mona Lisa’s Packing, Leaving Late Tonight
  23. Phew – Closed
  24. Afrirampo – Nakimushikemushi Good Bye!
  25. Ghost – Suspect Tells of Dog Under the Sun
  26. Technicolor Skull – Technicolor Skull
