It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2023-05-29

- Mylene Farmer & Jean-Louis Murat – Regrets
- Jean-Louis Murat – La Maladie d’Amour
- Jean-Louis Murat – Lilith
- Ike & Tina Turner – River Deep-Mountain High
- Ike & Tina Turner – Funkier Than a Mosquita’s Tweeter
- Tina Turner – Whole Lotta Love
- Lumpzucker – Low Slider
- Guns of Krshna – Love Me Right
- The Beautiful Black – Hit the Wall
- Red Rascal – Work Like a Bitch
- Lumpsucker – Skeletons
- Mad 3 – Guitar Hero
- Acid Eater – Feel the Beat
- Fiendens Musik – Mer Eller Mindre (Mot Din Vilja)
- The Twilighters – Now You’re Psycho
- Las Robertas – All the Same
- Las Robertas – Despair
- Carambolage – Widerlich
- Rita Lee – Hulla-Hulla
- Yuki – 眠り姫 (Nemuri Hime)
- Signals Feed the Void – Уроборос (Uroboros)
- Sparks – The Mona Lisa’s Packing, Leaving Late Tonight
- Phew – Closed
- Afrirampo – Nakimushikemushi Good Bye!
- Ghost – Suspect Tells of Dog Under the Sun
- Technicolor Skull – Technicolor Skull
Reader's opinions