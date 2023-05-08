It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2023-05-08

May 8, 2023

  1. Sparks – The Calm Before the Storm
  2. Sparks – The Calm Before the Opera
  3. The Celibate Rifles – Killing Time
  4. Razar – Task Force
  5. The Rude Kids – Shit Magazine
  6. The Urinals – I’m a Bug
  7. Metal Urbain – Paris Maquis
  8. Cocaine Piss – Happy Ending
  9. Heavy Metal – Use Your Skull
  10. Discipulos de Dionisos – ¡¡Quiero Que Te Corras Ya!!
  11. Nuevo Catecismo Catolico – Más Duro Será El Golpe
  12. The Courettes – R.I.N.G.O.
  13. Ben Gel – Rag Doll
  14. Curlee Wurlee! – Il, Tu, Je
  15. Mourn – Gather, Really
  16. The Hong Kong Knife – Seventeen
  17. General Waste – Trawler Man
  18. Church of Misery – Brother Bishop (Gary Heidnik)
  19. Solar Anus – Conceive Bang!
  20. Deep Turtle – Pendulum / Mikrozufé / Bourno
  21. Kabbalah – The Darkness of Time
  22. Musica Transonic – ΡΑΓΟΝ (Ragon)
  23. Magical Power Mako – Jump to You
  24. Paul Ngozi – Who Will Know
  25. Pax – Sittin’ On My Head
  26. Birth Control – No Drugs
  27. Tomorrow’s Gift – Riddle In a Swamp
  28. Silberbart – Chub Chub Cherry
  29. Trupa Trupa – Glory
  30. Justice Yeldham – Bowie Knife
