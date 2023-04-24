It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2023-04-24

  1. Evil Edna & The Ratbags – S & M Lady
  2. Sir Les Patterson – Poofters in the Arts
  3. The Pop Group – Forces of Oppression
  4. The Pop Group – Thief of Fire
  5. Mark Stewart + Maffia – Liberty City
  6. Il Gran Teatro Amaro – Brûleurs de Mondes
  7. Les Hurlements d’Léo & L’Enfance Rouge – Valse Monkey
  8. The 5678’s – Continental Hop
  9. Mika Bomb – Garage Super Stars
  10. Regeens – Goodnight Darlin’
  11. Sonic Angels – Two Headed Cat
  12. Meat Tray – Beer Tsunami
  13. The Peace – I Don’t Know
  14. Ofege – Gbe Mi Lo
  15. Ngozi Family – Nizakupanga Ngozi
  16. Musi-O-Tunya – Chalo Chawama
  17. Amanaz – Easy Street
  18. The Mops – Hey Joe
  19. Them – I Want to Be Rich Again
  20. Rolling Beats – Don’t Ask Me Why
  21. Dominique Michel – Ces Bottes Sont Faites Pour Marcher
  22. Brigitte Fontaine – Il Pleut
  23. Pussy Cat – La La Lu
  24. Shocking Blue – Long and Lonesome Road
  25. Magical Power Mako – Give Me Present
  26. Ground-Zero – ZERO 890604 / Chine White
  27. The Hanatarashi – Motor Nerve
  28. Magma – De Futura
