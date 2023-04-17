It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2023-04-17

- Ennio Morricone – Humanity (Part II)
- The Switch Trout – Pedal Pressure
- Velvet Go! Go! – I Wanna Weekend Driver
- Limited Express (Has Gone?) – >jet Stream
- Regeens – In the Jacket
- Juliette Seizure and the Tremor-Dolls – Stink
- Friction – Crazy Dream
- Sods – Transport
- Glueams – 365
- The Rude Kids – We Got Polar Bears On Our Streets (Chup-Chup)
- Sloks – Holy Motor
- Carambolage – Johnny
- Zombies – La Rebelion de los Objetos
- Ruth – Mots
- The Monochrome Set – Alphaville
- Polysics – I’m a Worker
- The Beavers – Why, Baby, Why?
- Los Saicos – Camisa de Fuerza
- Michel Polnareff – Beatnik
- The Knacks – Te Extrañaré
- The Fort Mudge Memorial Dump – Mr. Man
- Shocking Blue – Shocking You
- Blowers – Sick of You
- Gravel Samwidge – Hole In My Head
- Coaltar of the Deepers – To the Beach
- Video Liszt – Vanilla Quartz
- Bracco – Carter
- Tabata’s Human Insect – 日常パート１ (Nichijo Part 1)
- Ruins Alone – Grubandgo
- UFO Or Die – Dog Wave
- Mehata Sentimental Legend – Satsuno
- Acid Mothers Temple & The Cosmic Inferno – Sick of Heaven Or Hell
Reader's opinions