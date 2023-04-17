It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2023-04-17

April 17, 2023

  1. Ennio Morricone – Humanity (Part II)
  2. The Switch Trout – Pedal Pressure
  3. Velvet Go! Go! – I Wanna Weekend Driver
  4. Limited Express (Has Gone?) – >jet Stream
  5. Regeens – In the Jacket
  6. Juliette Seizure and the Tremor-Dolls – Stink
  7. Friction – Crazy Dream
  8. Sods – Transport
  9. Glueams – 365
  10. The Rude Kids – We Got Polar Bears On Our Streets (Chup-Chup)
  11. Sloks – Holy Motor
  12. Carambolage – Johnny
  13. Zombies – La Rebelion de los Objetos
  14. Ruth – Mots
  15. The Monochrome Set – Alphaville
  16. Polysics – I’m a Worker
  17. The Beavers – Why, Baby, Why?
  18. Los Saicos – Camisa de Fuerza
  19. Michel Polnareff – Beatnik
  20. The Knacks – Te Extrañaré
  21. The Fort Mudge Memorial Dump – Mr. Man
  22. Shocking Blue – Shocking You
  23. Blowers – Sick of You
  24. Gravel Samwidge – Hole In My Head
  25. Coaltar of the Deepers – To the Beach
  26. Video Liszt – Vanilla Quartz
  27. Bracco – Carter
  28. Tabata’s Human Insect – 日常パート１ (Nichijo Part 1)
  29. Ruins Alone – Grubandgo
  30. UFO Or Die – Dog Wave
  31. Mehata Sentimental Legend – Satsuno
  32. Acid Mothers Temple & The Cosmic Inferno – Sick of Heaven Or Hell
