Instromania!: 2025-04-14

Written by on April 14, 2025

  1. Narwang Khechog – The Great Prince Of Peace And Universal Compassion
  2. Ustad Ali Akbar Khan – Morning Raga: Sind Bhairavi
  3. Georgia Oatley – Geometric Pattern Innocence
  4. Frenzied Bricks – Entropy
  5. Screaming Believers – Surf’s Up With The Ayatollah
  6. Exploding White Mice – Pipeline
  7. Link Wray – Fat Back
  8. Euroboys – Hava Negilah
  9. Herb Alpert – A Taste Of Honey
  10. Les Baxter – Saturday Night On Saturn
  11. Booker T & the MG’s – Time Is Tight
  12. The Only Ones – Instrumental
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Mondo Trasho: 2025-04-14

Previous post

Frontears: 2025-04-14

Current track

Title

Artist