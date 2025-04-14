Instromania!: 2025-04-14
Written by Playlist Robot on April 14, 2025
- Narwang Khechog – The Great Prince Of Peace And Universal Compassion
- Ustad Ali Akbar Khan – Morning Raga: Sind Bhairavi
- Georgia Oatley – Geometric Pattern Innocence
- Frenzied Bricks – Entropy
- Screaming Believers – Surf’s Up With The Ayatollah
- Exploding White Mice – Pipeline
- Link Wray – Fat Back
- Euroboys – Hava Negilah
- Herb Alpert – A Taste Of Honey
- Les Baxter – Saturday Night On Saturn
- Booker T & the MG’s – Time Is Tight
- The Only Ones – Instrumental