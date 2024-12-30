Instromania!: 2024-12-30

Written by on December 30, 2024

  1. Todd Rundgren – A Treatise On Cosmic Fire Intro:Prana
  2. Beryl Blakely – My South Australia
  3. Booker T & The MG’s – Sunny Monday
  4. Booker T & The Mg’s – Green Onions
  5. Booker T & The MG’s – Time Is Tight
  6. Mort Garson – incubus/black mass
  7. Rolling Stones – 2120 South Michigan Ave
  8. Euroboys – Enter The Dragon
  9. Euroboys – Hava Negilah
  10. Euroboys – Hong Kong Cock Fight
  11. Perrey & Kingsley – The Savers
  12. Herb Alpert – A Taste Of Honey
