Instromania!: 2024-12-30
Written by Playlist Robot on December 30, 2024
- Todd Rundgren – A Treatise On Cosmic Fire Intro:Prana
- Beryl Blakely – My South Australia
- Booker T & The MG’s – Sunny Monday
- Booker T & The Mg’s – Green Onions
- Booker T & The MG’s – Time Is Tight
- Mort Garson – incubus/black mass
- Rolling Stones – 2120 South Michigan Ave
- Euroboys – Enter The Dragon
- Euroboys – Hava Negilah
- Euroboys – Hong Kong Cock Fight
- Perrey & Kingsley – The Savers
- Herb Alpert – A Taste Of Honey