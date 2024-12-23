Instromania!: 2024-12-23

Written by on December 23, 2024

  1. The Ventures – Hawaii 5-0
  2. The Ventures – Apache
  3. The Ventures – The Cruel Sea
  4. The Atlantics – Shark Attack
  5. The Chantays – Pipeline
  6. GT Stringer – Wall Of Blue
  7. GT Stringer – Essence Of Man
  8. GT Stringer – Take The Drop
  9. Gt Stringer – Surf Rescue
  10. Screaming Believers – Surf’s Up With The Ayotollah
  11. Magic Mushroom Band – Aquasian
  12. Magic Mushroom Band – Turban Paranoia
  13. Midnight Oil – Wedding Cake Island
  14. Simple Minds – Theme For Great Cities
  15. Senor Coconut – Tour De France
  16. The Only Ones – Instrumental
Mondo Trasho: 2024-12-23

Previous post

Frontears: 2024-12-23

