Instromania!: 2024-11-04

Written by on November 4, 2024

  1. Oranj Symphonette – A Shot In The Dark
  2. Laurie Wade’s Cavaliers – The Phantom Guitarist
  3. Ken Mackintosh – Squatty
  4. Buddy Harmon – Drum Twist
  5. The Atlantics – The Crusher
  6. The Aztecs – Smoke & Stack
  7. Skylab – Sumo Riders
  8. Dave Bridge Trio – Bondi Stomp
  9. The Rangoons – Moon Guitar
  10. The Stonehenge Men – Pinto
  11. Rene Hall Orchestra – Night Fright
  12. The Tornados – Robot
  13. Ephemerons – Waterline (Full Length Instrumental)
  14. Billy Mure’s Super-Sonic Guitars – Supersonic
  15. Python Lee Jackson – The Surfing Years – Instrumental
  16. Bobby Hughes Combination – Go (Vegetarian Mix)
  17. Booker T & The MG’s – Time Is Tight
  18. Tully – Sea Of Joy (Part 1)
  19. The Dakotas – Magic Carpet
  20. The Shadows – Maroc 7
  21. The Kinks – Revenge
  22. The Shadows – Heart Of Glass
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Mondo Trasho: 2024-11-04

Previous post

Frontears: 2024-11-04

Current track

Title

Artist