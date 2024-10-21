Instromania!: 2024-10-21
Written by Playlist Robot on October 21, 2024
- Frantics – The Whip
- The Flying Guitar – Electronics
- Sexteto Electronico Moderno – Samba Diferente
- The Deadly Ones – There’s A Creature In The Surfer’s Lagoon
- Billy May And His Orchestra – Mission: Impossible theme
- Dick Burdo and The Smiling Ranch Cowboys – Brushfire
- The Bonnevilles – Johnny
- J.D. & The Dynamics – Mozart Mash
- Satan’s Pilgrims – Gravewalk
- The Deltones – Lemon Squeezy
- Ralph Rebel – James Bond
- Los Coronos – Adiós Sancho
- Kustard Kings – Sapce Nutz
- SPECK – Flaniergang