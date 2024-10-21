Instromania!: 2024-10-21

Written by on October 21, 2024

  1. Frantics – The Whip
  2. The Flying Guitar – Electronics
  3. Sexteto Electronico Moderno – Samba Diferente
  4. The Deadly Ones – There’s A Creature In The Surfer’s Lagoon
  5. Billy May And His Orchestra – Mission: Impossible theme
  6. Dick Burdo and The Smiling Ranch Cowboys – Brushfire
  7. The Bonnevilles – Johnny
  8. J.D. & The Dynamics – Mozart Mash
  9. Satan’s Pilgrims – Gravewalk
  10. The Deltones – Lemon Squeezy
  11. Ralph Rebel – James Bond
  12. Los Coronos – Adiós Sancho
  13. Kustard Kings – Sapce Nutz
  14. SPECK – Flaniergang
