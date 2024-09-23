Instromania!: 2024-09-23
Written by Playlist Robot on September 23, 2024
- Frantics – The Whip
- Billy Stephens – Sneak Attack
- Bert Kaempfert And His Orchestra – Catalania
- The Eagles – Pipeline
- The Charts – Ooba-Gooba
- Curtis Knight & The Squires – Hornet’s Nest
- Les Fantômes – Fort Chabrol
- The Riff – Primitive Man
- The VIP’s – Hazlo A Mi Manera
- Opa Tsupa – Les Deux Guitars
- The Mercury Four – Alki Surf
- Chris Joss And His Orchestra – Bombay By Bus
- The Moe Greene Specials – Mr Moto
- The Link Quartet – Move Move Move
- Minus Green – Alien Surf