Instromania!: 2024-09-23

September 23, 2024

  1. Frantics – The Whip
  2. Billy Stephens – Sneak Attack
  3. Bert Kaempfert And His Orchestra – Catalania
  4. The Eagles – Pipeline
  5. The Charts – Ooba-Gooba
  6. Curtis Knight & The Squires – Hornet’s Nest
  7. Les Fantômes – Fort Chabrol
  8. The Riff – Primitive Man
  9. The VIP’s – Hazlo A Mi Manera
  10. Opa Tsupa – Les Deux Guitars
  11. The Mercury Four – Alki Surf
  12. Chris Joss And His Orchestra – Bombay By Bus
  13. The Moe Greene Specials – Mr Moto
  14. The Link Quartet – Move Move Move
  15. Minus Green – Alien Surf
