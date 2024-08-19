Instromania!: 2024-08-19

  1. Frantics – The Whip
  2. ZZ En De Masters – Beat Girl
  3. The Galactic Federation – March Of The Sky People
  4. Vitrones – London Fog
  5. The Jordans – Studio 17
  6. The Tornados – Dragonfly
  7. Bucky & The Strings – Lolita’s On The Loose
  8. The Singing Guitars – Surprise
  9. Piero Umiliani – Máh-Ná-Mah-Ná
  10. Eirik & The Secret Agents – Sorry About That
  11. Tall ‘Paul’ Hankins – Soul Searchin
  12. Azam Shaik – Naam Ke Nawab
  13. Puta Madre Brothers – Putananny Twist
  14. Chicha Libre – The Ride Of The Valkyries
  15. Thunder Speaks – Free (Davison Remix)
