Instromania!: 2024-08-19

- Frantics – The Whip
- ZZ En De Masters – Beat Girl
- The Galactic Federation – March Of The Sky People
- Vitrones – London Fog
- The Jordans – Studio 17
- The Tornados – Dragonfly
- Bucky & The Strings – Lolita’s On The Loose
- The Singing Guitars – Surprise
- Piero Umiliani – Máh-Ná-Mah-Ná
- Eirik & The Secret Agents – Sorry About That
- Tall ‘Paul’ Hankins – Soul Searchin
- Azam Shaik – Naam Ke Nawab
- Puta Madre Brothers – Putananny Twist
- Chicha Libre – The Ride Of The Valkyries
- Thunder Speaks – Free (Davison Remix)
Reader's opinions