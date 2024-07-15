Instromania!: 2024-07-15

  1. Frantics – The Whip
  2. Gli Stereo – Un Pugno Di Dollari
  3. Peter – Hey Peter
  4. Emeralds – Earthquake
  5. Revels – Comanche
  6. Los Sideral’s – Siboney
  7. Bobby Donaldson – K-L-Dee
  8. Dick Dale And The Del-Tones – Misirlou
  9. Pebble Episode – The Plum Song
  10. Les Sunlights – Day Train
  11. Clue J. & His Blues Blasters – Pine Juice
  12. Los Bulldogs – Bang Bang
  13. Naoya Kawakami – Weirdo Jungle
  14. Elite Beat – We & We
  15. Messer Chups – Super Megera
  16. Speck – Unkraut
