Instromania!: 2024-07-08

Written by on July 8, 2024

  1. Frantics – The Whip
  2. Love – Emotions
  3. Orchester Lou Castell – Lovebug
  4. The Clefs – The Dream Train Special
  5. Sounds Incorporated – Crane (Theme From TV Series)
  6. Los Shains – Ella No Está Allí
  7. The Invaders – Shock Treatment
  8. The Twisters – Count Down 1-2-3
  9. The Apollo – The Stars, The Moon
  10. The Treble Spankers – Psychedelic Venture
  11. Los Sospechos – Jano’s Revenge
  12. Phantom Operators – Tiki Patrol
  13. The Meatballs – Meatball Sandwich
  14. Messer Chups – Holiday Of Love
  15. Oulu Space Jam Collective – The Cataclysm Part 2
