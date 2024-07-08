Instromania!: 2024-07-08

- Frantics – The Whip
- Love – Emotions
- Orchester Lou Castell – Lovebug
- The Clefs – The Dream Train Special
- Sounds Incorporated – Crane (Theme From TV Series)
- Los Shains – Ella No Está Allí
- The Invaders – Shock Treatment
- The Twisters – Count Down 1-2-3
- The Apollo – The Stars, The Moon
- The Treble Spankers – Psychedelic Venture
- Los Sospechos – Jano’s Revenge
- Phantom Operators – Tiki Patrol
- The Meatballs – Meatball Sandwich
- Messer Chups – Holiday Of Love
- Oulu Space Jam Collective – The Cataclysm Part 2
