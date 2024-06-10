Instromania!: 2024-06-10

Written by on June 10, 2024

  1. The Meters – Hey! Last Minute
  2. MFSB – Family Affair
  3. The Lafayette Afro Rock Band – Darkest Light
  4. Incredible Bongo Band – Bongolia
  5. Tonbruket – Trackpounder
  6. Bamba Wassalou Groove – Nama Kaleba
  7. Ian Hunter Band with Mick Ronson – F.B.I.
  8. Love Sculpture – Farandole
  9. Jack NItzsche – The Lonely Surfer
  10. Jerry Cole – Hip Hugger
  11. Booker T & The MGs – Hip Hug-Her
  12. Duane Eddy – Love Minus Zero / No Limit
  13. Jellyfish – The Ghost At Number One
  14. David Bowie – A New Career In A New Town
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Mondo Trasho: 2024-06-10

Previous post

Frontears: 2024-06-10

Current track

Title

Artist