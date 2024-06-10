Instromania!: 2024-06-10
Written by Playlist Robot on June 10, 2024
- The Meters – Hey! Last Minute
- MFSB – Family Affair
- The Lafayette Afro Rock Band – Darkest Light
- Incredible Bongo Band – Bongolia
- Tonbruket – Trackpounder
- Bamba Wassalou Groove – Nama Kaleba
- Ian Hunter Band with Mick Ronson – F.B.I.
- Love Sculpture – Farandole
- Jack NItzsche – The Lonely Surfer
- Jerry Cole – Hip Hugger
- Booker T & The MGs – Hip Hug-Her
- Duane Eddy – Love Minus Zero / No Limit
- Jellyfish – The Ghost At Number One
- David Bowie – A New Career In A New Town