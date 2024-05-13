Instromania!: 2024-05-13

  1. Frantics – The Whip
  2. The Dragon’s – Express N° 007
  3. Lee Selmoco – Chemin De Fer
  4. The Fender IV – Everybody Up
  5. Felix And His Fabulous Cats – Hey Tiger!
  6. Dick Wolfe And The Wolverines – Sigma 7
  7. The Statesmen – Roo-Buh-Doo-Buh-Doo
  8. The Space Walkers – Apollo 9
  9. Johnny Lytle – The Snapper
  10. The Atlantics – Heartburn
  11. Vinnie Bell – Bye Bye Blues
  12. Omar Khorshid – Rahbaneiat
  13. Budos Band – Haunted Sea
  14. Zombie Ghost Train – Zombie Beach
  15. Stereophonic Space Sound Unlimited – Follow The Duke
  16. The Mobsmen – Flamenco
  17. Condor Gruppe – Saraba
  18. The Hentchmen – Plumbline Rock
  19. The Crazy Left Experience – Last Man Standing
