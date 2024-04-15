Instromania!: 2024-04-15

  1. Frantics – The Whip
  2. The Blue Men – Orbit Around The Moon
  3. Takeshi Terauchi And The Bunnys – For Elise
  4. Richard Harding – Temptation
  5. The Thunderbirds – Wild Weekend
  6. The Orientals – Oriental Dance
  7. Back-Wash Rhythm Band – Surfer Paradise
  8. Ray Anthony And His Orchestra – Room 43
  9. Sharp Five – James Bond Theme
  10. Messer Chups – Charade
  11. True Loves – On The Spot
  12. Eddie Angel – Beyond Zone X
  13. GT Stringer – Booster
  14. Robert & The Roboters – Sophia Laetitia
  15. Black Hornets – Riproar
  16. ATA Records – Kaye Okay
  17. Y Niwil – Dauddegpump
  18. Yuri Gagarin – In The Abyss
