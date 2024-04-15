Instromania!: 2024-04-15

- Frantics – The Whip
- The Blue Men – Orbit Around The Moon
- Takeshi Terauchi And The Bunnys – For Elise
- Richard Harding – Temptation
- The Thunderbirds – Wild Weekend
- The Orientals – Oriental Dance
- Back-Wash Rhythm Band – Surfer Paradise
- Ray Anthony And His Orchestra – Room 43
- Sharp Five – James Bond Theme
- Messer Chups – Charade
- True Loves – On The Spot
- Eddie Angel – Beyond Zone X
- GT Stringer – Booster
- Robert & The Roboters – Sophia Laetitia
- Black Hornets – Riproar
- ATA Records – Kaye Okay
- Y Niwil – Dauddegpump
- Yuri Gagarin – In The Abyss
Reader's opinions