Instromania!: 2024-04-08

- Frantics – The Whip
- The Atmospheres – Kabalo
- Lenny Dee – Music To Watch Girls By
- Aki Aleong And The Nobles – Earthquake
- Jimmie Haskell And His Orchestra – Astrosonic
- The Contrails – Mummy Walk (Walking Death)
- The Staccatos – Topaz
- The Sounds Of Lane – Tracks To Your Mind
- Ed & The Twilighters – Skippin’ Home
- The Jagaloons – Knife Bumps
- the Tiger Club – Hey Diddle Diddle
- Stéréoscope Jerk Explosion – La Panthère Pop
- The Sugar Creek Trio – Rumble
- Jet Set Unlimited – The Man From U.N.C.L.E. Theme
- Chicha Libre – Tres Pasajeros
- Los Sfinters – Spunk
- GT Stringer – Erika
- Steve Moore – Frigia
Reader's opinions