Instromania!: 2024-04-08

Written by on April 8, 2024

  1. Frantics – The Whip
  2. The Atmospheres – Kabalo
  3. Lenny Dee – Music To Watch Girls By
  4. Aki Aleong And The Nobles – Earthquake
  5. Jimmie Haskell And His Orchestra – Astrosonic
  6. The Contrails – Mummy Walk (Walking Death)
  7. The Staccatos – Topaz
  8. The Sounds Of Lane – Tracks To Your Mind
  9. Ed & The Twilighters – Skippin’ Home
  10. The Jagaloons – Knife Bumps
  11. the Tiger Club – Hey Diddle Diddle
  12. Stéréoscope Jerk Explosion – La Panthère Pop
  13. The Sugar Creek Trio – Rumble
  14. Jet Set Unlimited – The Man From U.N.C.L.E. Theme
  15. Chicha Libre – Tres Pasajeros
  16. Los Sfinters – Spunk
  17. GT Stringer – Erika
  18. Steve Moore – Frigia
