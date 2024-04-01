Instromania!: 2024-04-01

Written by on April 1, 2024

  1. The Instrumentals – Chop Suey Rock
  2. Mac Rebennack – Storm warning
  3. Jerry Warren and the Tremblers – Rompin
  4. Booker T &/and the MGs – Soul Dressing
  5. George Benson – Clockwise
  6. The Chantays – Pipeline
  7. The Riptides – Machine Gun
  8. The Rolling Stones – 2120 South Michigan Ave
  9. The Imps – Uh Oh
  10. The Gamblers – Moon Dawg
  11. The CT Four Plus – Exodus 11
  12. The Allman Brothers Band – In Memory of Elizabeth Reed
  13. Forest Hill Billies – Forest Hill Ska
  14. Jack Nitzsche – Zapata
  15. The Afro-Blues Quintet – Some Velvet Morning
  16. Dick Dale & his Del Tones – Surf Beat
  17. Buena Vista Social Club – Black Chicken 37
  18. The Sandals – Theme from Endless Summer
