Instromania!: 2024-04-01

- The Instrumentals – Chop Suey Rock
- Mac Rebennack – Storm warning
- Jerry Warren and the Tremblers – Rompin
- Booker T &/and the MGs – Soul Dressing
- George Benson – Clockwise
- The Chantays – Pipeline
- The Riptides – Machine Gun
- The Rolling Stones – 2120 South Michigan Ave
- The Imps – Uh Oh
- The Gamblers – Moon Dawg
- The CT Four Plus – Exodus 11
- The Allman Brothers Band – In Memory of Elizabeth Reed
- Forest Hill Billies – Forest Hill Ska
- Jack Nitzsche – Zapata
- The Afro-Blues Quintet – Some Velvet Morning
- Dick Dale & his Del Tones – Surf Beat
- Buena Vista Social Club – Black Chicken 37
- The Sandals – Theme from Endless Summer
