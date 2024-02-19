Instromania!: 2024-02-19

- Frantics – The Whip
- Four Shakers – Convoi
- Cocktail Cabinet – Breathalyser
- Sunlights – Caravan
- Buddy Harman Combo – Drum Twist
- Pat Prilly & Jean-Jaques Perrey – Indicatif Spatial “Spatial Jingle”
- Phantoms – XL-3
- Champs – Mau Mau Stomp
- Los Topsies – Goldfinger
- Rhythm Rockers – Madness
- Fools – Winchester Cathedral
- Mike Ford And The Consuls – Jump Jeremiah
- Supertones – Slimpickins
- Alchemist – Turn This Sh*t Up Pt. 1
- Apemen – Surf Dracula
- Orientals – Turkish Coffee
- Big Lazy – Skinless Boneless
- Les Cappuccino – Week End Dancers
- Zone Six – the Insight
Reader's opinions