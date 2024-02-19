Instromania!: 2024-02-19

Written by on February 19, 2024

  1. Frantics – The Whip
  2. Four Shakers – Convoi
  3. Cocktail Cabinet – Breathalyser
  4. Sunlights – Caravan
  5. Buddy Harman Combo – Drum Twist
  6. Pat Prilly & Jean-Jaques Perrey – Indicatif Spatial “Spatial Jingle”
  7. Phantoms – XL-3
  8. Champs – Mau Mau Stomp
  9. Los Topsies – Goldfinger
  10. Rhythm Rockers – Madness
  11. Fools – Winchester Cathedral
  12. Mike Ford And The Consuls – Jump Jeremiah
  13. Supertones – Slimpickins
  14. Alchemist – Turn This Sh*t Up Pt. 1
  15. Apemen – Surf Dracula
  16. Orientals – Turkish Coffee
  17. Big Lazy – Skinless Boneless
  18. Les Cappuccino – Week End Dancers
  19. Zone Six – the Insight
