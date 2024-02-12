Instromania!: 2024-02-12

February 12, 2024

  1. Frantics – The Whip
  2. Esquire Boys – Taboo
  3. The Voomins – March Of The Voomins
  4. Piano Red – Wild Fire
  5. Johnnie Caldwell And Band – La-Cha-Cha-Rock
  6. The Spotnicks – Piercing The Unknown
  7. Richard Maltby And His Orchestra – St. Louis Blues Mambo
  8. The Phantoms – The Rumble
  9. Beverly’s All Stars – Motoring
  10. The Motions – Beatle Drums
  11. Jody Williams – Moanin’ For Molasses
  12. The Sudells – Pow Wow
  13. Black Widows – Black Bossa
  14. The Orbitunes – Rockin’ Rebel
  15. Stereophonic Space Sound Unlimited – Kowalski
  16. Zone Six – Love Moster
